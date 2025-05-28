Inside The Star » NFL & NFC East » Commanders, Eagles off to early NFC East lead in 2025

Commanders, Eagles off to early NFC East lead in 2025

It’s way too early to start crowning the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, who both started the 2025 NFC East season with division wins.

It’s also far too early to panic if you began the season 0-1 as the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants did.

But the fact remains, Washington and Philadelphia got off to better starts in 2025 than the Cowboys and Giants did.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys misses a reception against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) NFC East showdown

The Eagles held on for dear life to beat Dallas by four points on Thursday. The Commanders had a much easier day on Sunday in beating New York by 15 points.

Philadelphia has a tough Week 2 contest against the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday.

The Commanders have a Thursday showdown against the Packers at Green Bay.

There could be a three-way tie for first at 1-1 after next week as the Cowboys will be hosting the Giants on Sunday. Buckle up, it’s going to be a wild race this year for the division title.

Dallas Cowboys (0-1)

The Cowboys very nearly stole a win last week. A critical turnover and several dropped passes derailed their upset bid over the Eagles.

The defense, which was the bigger question mark coming into the season, failed to stop Philadelphia until after the lengthy weather delay.

They contained Saquon Barkley. But Jalen Hurts gashed them on runs out of the pocket.

The good news for the Cowboys is that the Giants’ offense looked anemic against Washington on Sunday.

Dallas should easily get to 1-1 and stay in the hunt.

Next game: vs. N.Y. Giants, Sunday, 3:25 p.m.

New York Giants (0-1)

New York was hoping the addition of Russell Wilson to replace Daniel Jones at quarterback would ignite the Giants’ offense.

Wilson finished 17-of-37 for 168 yards with no touchdowns nor any interceptions. Jones, starting for the Colts now, was 22-of-29 for 262 yards and a touchdown.

He added 26 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in a 33-8 victory over Miami on Sunday.

Maybe it isn’t the quarterback in New York?

The way the Cowboys’ defense started playing after the weather delay last week, the Giants might be in big trouble.

Next game: at Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

The Eagles put the points up on the board with ease before the weather delay. Mainly because of Jalen Hurts’ legs.

Hurts had 62 yards and two touchdowns, none on the Tush Push, on 14 carries.

Eagles hold comfortable NFC East lead at midway point

The Chiefs are still smarting from the Super Bowl blowout last February. Not to mention their loss on Friday to San Diego down in Brazil.

Philadelphia can’t rest on their laurels, especially playing at Kansas City.

Next Game: at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, 3:25 p.m.

Washington Commanders (1-0)

The Commanders didn’t dominate the Giants on Sunday. They really didn’t have to.

Washington will be facing a much tougher challenge this Thursday.

They face a Green Bay Packers team that just steam-rolled the Detroit Lions.

A Packers team that has Micah Parsons at edge to chase after Jayden Daniels at that. This is going to be a very tough game for the Commanders to walk away with a win from.

Next Game: at Green Bay Packers, Thursday, 7:15 p.m.

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author. In addition to his work at InsideTheStar.com, he has a Substack -- Dispatches From A SciFi Scribe – where he discusses numerous topics, including sports in general. He started his newspaper career in 1991 with the Gallup (NM) Independent before going to the Modesto (CA) Bee, Gustine (CA) Press-Standard, and Turlock (CA) Journal -- where he won the 2001 Best Sports Story, in the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest. He then moved to the Merced (CA) Sun-Star, Tracy (CA) Press, Patch and finished his career in 2011 with the San Francisco (CA) Examiner. He has written two Non-Fiction sports books, 11 novels, and has over 30 published short stories.

