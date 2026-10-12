Cowboys 26′ Defense: The Starting Lineup I’d Bet On

This is news to no one, but the Cowboys’ defense is horrible. I’m not sure what would help at this point, but could the injuries to some of the major contributors be a factor?

The game against Tampa Bay was a prime example of injuries piling up for this team. The defensive side of the ball had ten starters or contributors out for the game. Several of those players have missed multiple games.

The list of defensive players out:

LB — DeMarvion Overshown

CB — Cobie Durant

S — Jalen Thompson

LB — James Houston

CB — Joey Porter Jr.

S — Alijah Clark

DT — Jonathan Bullard

LB — Marist Liufau

CB — Devin Moore

S — PJ Locke

I know those guys aren’t superstars, but that is a lot of manpower missing from the team. Is that the reason this defense is terrible? I don’t know the answer to that, but I do know if and when we get these guys back, this is the defensive lineup I would like to see.

My Starting Defense

Otito Ogbonnia would stay in the middle, with Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clart beside him. Those three are listed together right now on the depth chart, and I’d keep that size and change some of the players around them.

When offenses use more receivers, I’d take a defensive lineman off, drop Ezeiruaku or Lawrence down to defensive end, bring Malik Hooker or PJ Locke in at safety, and move Caleb Downs to the nickel. That keeps Downs on the field and adds an extra defensive back.

We haven’t seen this group together. Overshown hasn’t played since the opener, Porter arrived about a week ago, and Thompson has been on injured reserve since Week 3. There’s enough individual history to explain why to try this combination.

But it is still just a projection.

You Would Think the Size Up Front Would Generate Tackles

I’d keep Ogbonnia in the middle, Clark and Williams at the ends, and hope the two ends show a little more effort than we’ve seen. I would like the offensive line to be occupied with those three, while giving Overshown and Barham a better chance to reach the backfield.

Dallas has shown how that can work. The team’s film of the Houston and Baltimore game showed Barham and Downs blowing up the running backs in the backfield. Clark and Williams were able to finish tackles without a gain too.

We have watched Williams and Clark play a lot of snaps, and Dallas has allowed 5.1 yards per carry. Getting Overshown back could help behind them, but don’t expect the run defense to become a strength. The players that have been out there still need to finish tackles.

Porter Jr. and Durant Give Me More Confidence in Coverage

The outside corners are where I see the strongest case for improvement. Joey Porter Jr.’s Houston debut was a great start, but I want to look at what him and Durant did over the last two seasons to see if they can help together.

Porter’s 2025 is the version we want to see, but his 2024 numbers show why I wouldn’t promise anything. Durant’s completion percentage stayed pretty much the same across both seasons. Both should compliment each other well once on the field together.

What I like the most about this possible pairing is where Parker could put help if those two handle more of the work outside. He explained after the Porter trade that a corner who can cover a receiver alone allows the defense to send help somewhere else.

That could put a safety in a better position to cover a tight ender close on a running back underneath. If the quarterback’s first choice is covered and the easy completion underneath isn’t there, the rush has another chance to reach him.

I can’t turn those coverage numbers into an extra half-second or a projected sack total. What I do expect are fewer throws before the pass rush has a chance to get to the quarterback. Even if it is an incompletion instead of a sack.

What I Think This Defense Can Become

I believe Dallas can field a defense that makes opponents work harder for their points. Porter and Durant together give me a little hope to expect fewer easy throws outside. Which could turn our pressures into sacks.

I’d expect the first improvement to show up in the passing game. Fewer immediate completions outside, more help available underneath, and more third downs where Dallas has a chance to force a punt. That’s where this lineup could get us to.

I’m less convinced the run defense changes much because everybody is available. Williams and Clark have been out there and until Dallas tackles better, an offense can still keep this defense on the field without even challenging the corners.

I expect improvement once this defense is healthy. I don’t expect dominance. I think this lineup could get Dallas enough stops to be middle ground in the NFL and that alone helps the offense.

I’d like to watch a game where this team doesn’t have to live off of the offense every game. That is a recipe for disaster, and we watched that against Tampa Bay. We just need a competent defense to compliment a great offense.