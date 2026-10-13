Cowboys identity won’t change until everyone is held accountable

After a crazy week five not only for the Cowboys but in the entire NFC East, the Cowboys, now on 10 days rest, will focus on the Green Bay Packers, who played their best game of the year against the Bears last weekend.

As Dallas gets ready for that game, they have more flaws than not, and one major issue I have with them right now is that they give everyone a pass if things are going south for them.

I will touch on it in a moment. The main purpose of this is at some point, this team has to stop rewarding bad play, and change the identity of the team.

Bare with me here and take a look at what has already been said about two players who this team refuses to put the hammer down on and is allowing bad play to continue to take place.

Jake Ferguson

This is the guy I have the biggest issue with. Jake Ferguson has been a disaster all year thus far, and the better TE is Brev Spann-Ford, and this coaching staff is too afraid to limit snaps, because if Jerry Jones doesn’t like it, it won’t happen.

He has a fumble and THREE awful drops this season, and his effort on blocks is some of the worst I have seen this year. He has been bad since October of LAST season, but guess what, he got his contract and now that is all that matters and nobody in power will let that go and do something about it.

I would argue that the drop at the end of the first half was worse than the end of the game. Take a look at the video above.

Both Jerry Jones & Brian Schottenheimer have said that he will remain a large part of the offense when he doesn’t deserve it, and was a major issue in two of the three losses this year.

No. 1 reason why I can’t buy into Brian Schottenheimer as a HC right now. Zero consequences for mistakes. Ferguson had two drops on TNF. A fumble in Week 3. And has been an awful blocker all season.

Too afraid to actually make tough personnel decisions.

DaRon Bland

DaRon Bland has been a nightmare in coverage and is getting attacked by every single QB the Cowboys’ defense has faced this year.

Opposing QB vs the Cowboys this season (would be rank among QB):

72.1 completion pct (1st)

10-0 pass TD-INT (1st)

120.5 passer rating (2nd)

I mean how bad is that? You also watched the game just like I did. I say when Cobie Durant returns, stop playing Bland, it really is not that hard, but this front office and head coach will not hold these guys accountable, so below average to terrible is okay!

Oh, and the one chance he had to help himself, he dropped a walk in Pick-6. The Cowboys have gone 248 pass attempts since their last defensive interception, now the longest active streak, because yes, the Jets have an interception this year.

All I am saying is, nothing is going to improve with this team until players and coaches are both held accountable, and as long as Jerry has the final say in all of this stuff, it seems it will never change.

The coaching staff will not make any changes, because they have the only owner who talks to the media FIVE minutes after a football game ends, and they won’t let the coaching staff do their job.

I should not have to hear from the owner and the owner’s son if a player is going to play, if they get hurt, etc. and it is always the owner pushing this stuff out first.

They don’t tackle well, 90% don’t play hard enough, can’t communicate, they are a poorly coached football team right now, and you know it just like I do.