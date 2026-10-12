What a horrific NFL week 5 for the NFC East

Well, if you thought the Dallas Cowboys losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be the most embarrassing this weekend, you would have been right until about 4 PM.

The NFC East started off with Dallas losing that game, and so they would need a lot of help to not lose any ground after dropping a game they should have won, but remember when I said coaching MATTERS in this league? Well, we saw it on full display both in the Eagles game and the Commanders and Giants game afterward.

If you somehow did not watch the games yesterday or missed anything, let’s take a look at what in the heck happened.

Eagles In London

The ending to this game was very similar to the way that the Cowboys – Ravens game ended in RIO, a blunder by both head coaches, and the funny thing is, it was just the other way around.

A 48-yard field goal for Philly gave them a 19-17 lead with eight seconds remaining.

However, Jags returner Ameer Abdullah returned the ensuing kickoff 53 yards to set up Cam Little with a 57-yard field goal. So, instead of kicking the ball into the end zone, forcing the Jags to have to run a play on offense with no timeouts, head coach of the Eagles, Nick Sirianni, kept it in play and allowed legit the only thing that could have beat you happen.

Take a look at the video below, and it will show the kickoff after the Eagles took the lead late in the game.

No timeouts, you kick the ball out of the endzone and you win the game, once again, coaching MATTERS!

This moved the Eagles to 2-3 on the season, the same as the Dallas Cowboys, and the funny thing is, right when you thought the NFC East could not get any worse on the weekend, the Giants and Commanders game happened.

Commanders v Giants

In a week when nobody in the division won a game, these two teams both had a chance to earn that victory, but in NFC East fashion, both blew it.

After a big second half from the Giants, these teams went into overtime and that is where it got weird.

New York not only missed a FG on the their first drive, they then got a stop and had a chacne to win the game and was knocking on the door with one more play, and Cam Skattebo fumbled on the Washington 24-yard-line, surely the Commanders would win the game now right?

After Jayden Daniels completed two passes for 29 yards and running for 16 yards on a drive that moved to the Giants’ 24-yard line in the final minute.

The Commanders only needed to spike the ball to stop the clock and try a field goal, but Daniels instead took a snap and danced around before being stopped for no gain and the clock ran out before the Commanders could take another snap.

Yes, you read that right, the clock ran out and the game ended. Me typing this does not do justice, please watch the video below of how it ended.

I mean, how can you let that happen? From the head coach to the JD running the play, how do you not understand the situation, and once again, coaching MATTERS.

How do you not tell your team you have NO timeout left or even let that play happen without any form of communication in the headset?

So the NFC had every single team play and none of them won a game this weekend, and let’s be honest, this division is WIDE open for anyone to win, and at the end of the day, who are you going to trust? Right now, it is hard to trust anyone in this division.