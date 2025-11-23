Week 12 in the NFL has arrived, and as the regular season speeds toward its conclusion, every week is a big one in the NFC East.

Today, we will only see three of the four teams in the division square off, as the Washington Commanders get a much-needed bye week after slumping and struggling with injuries all year.

We will, however, get the biggest matchup for the division yet, as the Philadelphia Eagles head to Dallas for a showdown with the Cowboys.

The Eagles and Cowboys will meet for the second time this season! Who Ya Got!? pic.twitter.com/QC42tSpjy6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 22, 2025

Additionally, while it is one of the highest spreads of the week, the New York Giants are heading north to face the Detroit Lions in a game few are fired up for.

Here, we’ll go over the biggest storylines for each team and each game in the NFC East this week.

The Dallas Cowboys (4-5-1, Home vs Eagles in Week 12)

Top Storylines:

Dallas has a chance, with an upset win over the Eagles, to keep the NFC East race alive.

This is a team that knows its fate if it can’t start stacking wins, and after a victory over the Raiders in Week 11, this game becomes absolutely critical to their divisional chances.

With 160 yards on Sunday, Dak Prescott can set the franchise’s all-time passing yards record, surpassing the current leader, Tony Romo.

The current franchise record holder in completions, competition percentage, and QBR is set to add another title to his resume; if he doesn’t reach that number, the Dallas offense is likely in trouble today.

Will the defense continue its ascent, or will it fall back down to earth?

After two trade deadline moves and getting DeMarvion Overshown, Shavon Revel, Malik Hooker, and Donovan Wilson back from injury, the Cowboys’ defense looked revived. If they keep that up, the entire season could turn around; this week will test that.

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-2, Away vs Cowboys in Week 12)

Top Storylines:

One win could bury the rest of the NFC East in the race for the division title.

The standings tell the entire story: Philly has an extensive division lead, and moving to 9-2 while knocking Dallas down to 4-6-1 might be the knockout blow they need.

History is on the line if the division is won by the Eagles, as a long-time alternating winners streak could be broken.

An NFC East team hasn’t won consecutive division championships since Philadelphia won its fourth in a row in 2004. The streak has held strong for over two decades, but it is inching close to crumbling.

Will their wide receiver drama continue as December inches closer?

Despite the hot start and Super Bowl win in February, this season, and perhaps long before that, has been marred with A.J. Brown drama. Things keep escalating as their offense struggles with chemistry; if more problems arise after this week, an already hot stove will keep burning up.

New York Giants (2-9, Away vs Lions in Week 12)

Top Storylines:

Will a slumping squad get its first win under interim head coach Mike Kafka?

The Giants fired Brian Daboll after a Week 10 loss to the Bears, and Kafka stepped in and lost to Green Bay the following week. Surely, he wants to compete for the real job, but he’ll need to start winning to make it happen.

Does Jameis Winston have a vintage performance in him?

As rookie sensation Jaxson Dart continues to miss time with a concussion, the Giants are looking to Winston, the gunslinging veteran, for some juice. Could we see a classic 4 TD-2+ INT performance from him?

Is their push for the first pick possible, or will they knock themselves out of contention?

New York’s season, obviously, is over. The question now is how high their draft pick in April becomes; with Detroit this week and New England to follow, the losses may keep stacking for this rebuilding team.

Washington Commanders (3-8, Bye Week in Week 12)

Top Storylines:

Could Jayden Daniels use this bye week to return against the Broncos in Week 13?

Washington’s star QB suffered a nasty arm injury just weeks ago, but he seems to be aiming for a return next week. The days that follow today will determine that possibility.

Is it time to punt on 2025 to set up an improved 2026 campaign?

The Commanders’ higher-ups will have to decide if, at 3-8, it’s even worth it to keep pushing Daniels this season. Is it just time to move on, and snag a high pick in the 2026 NFL Draft?