Cowboys’ analysts pump the brakes on rumored trade for veteran All-Pro

Recent speculation surrounding a potential Dallas Cowboys trade for Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey has caused a stir on social media, but trusted Cowboys insiders have been quick to shut the rumors down.

The rumors were likely sparked by the previous interest the Cowboys have shown in Ramsey, both during the 2016 NFL Draft and trade rumors in recent years.

NFL analyst Bryan Broaddus, who remains closely connected to the team, dismissed the chatter outright, noting there has been “no indication from inside the building” that such a deal is being explored.

Fellow Cowboys-focused media members of DLLS Sports, Jeff Cavanaugh and Joe Hoyt, have echoed similar sentiments, pointing out the lack of credible sources and warning fans not to buy into offseason noise.

Questionable Fit

While Ramsey’s name still carries weight from his All-Pro past, a closer look at the current version of the player reveals why the Cowboys would be wise to avoid such a move.

At 30 years old and coming off a torn meniscus that sidelined him for a significant portion of the 2023 season, Ramsey is no longer the shutdown corner he once was in Jacksonville or during his prime with the Rams.

Throw in a hamstring that caused him to miss time in 2024, and Ramsey can now be considered injury-prone at this stage of his career.

His 2024 cap hit sits at a staggering $27 million, a figure that would severely limit Dallas’s flexibility to retain young stars like EDGE Micah Parsons and CB DaRon Bland, both of whom are due for massive extensions.

Even beyond age and financial strain, questions about Ramsey’s fit in the Cowboys’ locker room persist.

Known for his brash personality and polarizing leadership style, Ramsey has clashed with coaches and teammates in the past.

Bringing in a veteran with a strong personality, especially into a young and tightly-knit secondary led by rising star DaRon Bland and the returning Trevon Diggs, risks disrupting the chemistry the Cowboys have spent years building.

The Cowboys have emphasized building through the draft and extending homegrown talent, not making splash trades for aging stars.

Ramsey’s declining play and high price tag make him a poor fit for a team aiming to stay competitive long-term.

The defense, under new coordinator Matt Eberflus, will focus on discipline and cohesion, qualities that may not align with Ramsey’s freelancing style and outspoken demeanor.

In short, while Jalen Ramsey’s name still resonates with fans craving a big move, all credible signs suggest the Cowboys are not interested.

Given the potential downsides (financial, cultural, and schematic), it’s a move that makes little sense for a franchise looking to build a sustainable contender.