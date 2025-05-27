The Dallas Cowboys must overcome Cardinals, and demons, in Week 9

Once upon a time, the NFL’s Cardinals played in St. Louis and were one of four early NFC East rivals of the Dallas Cowboys.

Once upon a time, the Cowboys pretty much dominated the Cardinals whenever they played too.

But that was then. Now, the Cardinals perch in Arizona, and they are no longer in the same division.

They are also dominating Dallas these days instead.

The Cowboys have only beaten the Cardinals once in the last eight meetings since a 27-10 win at Arizona back in 2006.

The most recent win, also in Arizona, was a 28-17 victory in 2017. The Cowboys broke a 14-14 tie with two fourth-quarter touchdowns in that one.

The last time the Cowboys won at home, they still played at Texas Stadium, a 34-13 victory in 2005 fueled by a pair of Marion Barber touchdown runs.

The Cardinals have won the last three games in the series. When they meet this year, at AT&T Stadium, this is yet another losing streak Dallas needs to end.

No Easy Task

Overall, the Cowboys are 56-35-1 all-time against the Cardinals. They are 32-13 when the games are played in the greater Dallas area.

But the Cowboys of today aren’t the ones that built up that impressive record.

The Cardinals they will face in Week 9 are a team on the rise.

In all likelihood, they will be scrapping with the 49ers and Rams for the divisional title. That makes this matchup one Dallas can ill afford to overlook.

Especially with a Week 10 bye and a Week 11 road game against the Raiders looming ahead.

By The Numbers

Dallas has two other losing streaks to contend with when they hit the field in Week 9 this fall.

They’ve lost all three games they’ve played against Arizona inside AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys were 4-5 against the Cardinals at the Cotton Bowl.

Dallas was 28-5 against this franchise at Texas Stadium.

The Cowboys need to regain that dominance. A win this week would be a very good first step.

The other active streak is in Week 9 games overall.

Dallas has lost its last four games in this week of the schedule, and three straight at home. The last Week 9 win, owing to a bye week in 2022, was in New York against the Giants in 2019.

The last time Dallas won a Week 9 home game was against Kansas City in 2017. It will be their first home Week 9 game since a 2021 loss to Denver.

The Cowboys are 30-32 in Week 9, with a 10-13 record when playing at home.

They are 2-5 against Arizona all-time in Week 9 games. The Cowboys will come into this contest with history sitting over on the other side of the field.