Kenny Clark will continue to have a major impact for Dallas

For those that hated trading Micah Parsons, you are not alone, but what is done is done, and all we can do is move on and lock in with the players on the team now.

That said, I am not sure if many actually took a look at the impact that Kenny Clark made in his first game with the Dallas Cowboys, because if you did not, it was a good one.

The Cowboys allowed 2.8 rushing yards per attempt when DT Kenny Clark was on the field. They gave up 6.6 rushing yards per attempt when he wasn’t.

The Eagles still ran the heck out of the ball, but most of that came from Jalen Hurts getting loose and just finding space, which, of course, is an issue.

Still, the defense looked much better in the second half.

Across 40 snaps, Clark registered five tackles, two run stuffs and a quarterback pressure against the Eagles. Together, he and Dallas’ defense held Saquon Barkley to 60 yards rushing, the lowest output he’s had against a Cowboys defense since 2023 when he was still on the Giants.

Good With The Bad

The Cowboys are going to have to take the good with the bad. This team might clearly struggle with a constant pass rush now with Parsons gone, but what is more important?

Being able to stop the run constantly or being able to bring the QB down once every 5 times he drops back?

Dallas will take care of the Giants this weekend, but then the test comes. You have the Bears and the Packers back to back. Kenny Clark and the run defense is going to be needed against both of those teams.

We will see how the next few games go, but let’s hope they look like they did after the delay against the Eagles and, if they can, I think they should be able to get to 10 wins and be looking forward to a playoff game.

In my opinion, the NFC is very much more open than the AFC. The Packers looked really good, but outside of that, who else looked the part?

Take care of the Giants and then let’s see how this team matches up with two above-average football teams. Even though the Bears let one go on Monday night football, a win over them would still be a good one for this football team and a win inside the NFC.