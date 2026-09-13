Cowboys bullied by Giants in 28-20 Week 1 Loss

The Dallas Cowboys have dropped their season opener to the New York Giants in a 28-20 defeat. If you’re looking for words to describe what we just saw, I’d nominate these three: disorganized, sloppy, undisciplined.

Brian Schottenheimer’s crew came into this game as a 3.0-point favorite against a team they almost always dominate, but it was clear from the jump that this matchup was not going to be nearly as easy as usual.

Here, we’ll go through each quarter and break down what led to this disappointing beginning to the 2026 regular season for the Cowboys.

1st Quarter: Timid, Overpowered, & Outmatched

The Giants opened this game up by deferring the coin toss and giving the Dallas offense the ball — that turned out to be a damn good decision by NY’s new Head Coach, John Harbaugh.

It seemed that the Cowboys had picked up a first down after quickly getting to third, but “replay assist” changed George Pickens’s first reception to a fourth-and-inches, and Schottenheimer decided he didn’t trust his elite offense to push forward for a first.

He punted, which immediately looked like a timid move, and he paid the price.

New York drove down the field with ease and scored on a six-minute, 10-play, 83-yard drive. Cam Skattebo finished it off with a touchdown and a backflip that the broadcast crew then seemed to discuss for the rest of the game.

Dallas’s final drive of the first quarter also ended poorly, as they moved the ball a bit, but ultimately did themselves in with penalties and had to punt once again.

It was 7-0 after the first, but it felt like 21-0.

2nd Quarter: Highs, Lows, & Penalties, Penalties, Penalties

The second quarter featured some better moments for Dallas, but also some real “lowlights,” so to speak. If you wanted to see some yellow laundry on the field, this was the quarter to tune in to; that’s for sure.

Thanks to a fantastic tackle-for-loss by Kenny Clark, the Cowboys were able to force their first punt of the game on the opening drive of the second. New York unfortunately did not punt again.

Building off that jolt from their veteran DT, Dallas put together a 10-play, 85-yard touchdown drive that was largely built off killer penalties by the Giants defense; the Cowboys’ offense had a whole lot of help in getting to the end zone, which tied it 7-7.

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From there, the Giants started to punch back, though the Cowboys nearly forced two turnovers. Caleb Downs delivered the second of those with a booming hit on Jaxson Dart – that one went into the record books as his first career sack and forced fumble, though a Giants offensive lineman did recover it.

On the very next play, Quinnen Williams came soaring in to force a fumble that landed right in the hands of Shavon Revel Jr. for the first turnover of the year for the Cowboys.

Tied at 7-7 and coming off an impact play on defense, Dallas seemed poised to build momentum on offense; that fell flat as Dak Prescott tried to throw the ball out of bounds and didn’t get enough on it, resulting in a crucial interception for the Giants.

In contrast to Dallas, the New York offense did not waste the turnover opportunity, as they soared down the field with ease for an easy touchdown. There were at least three blown coverages on that drive. It was embarrassing.

That was essentially the end of the second quarter; the two teams went into halftime with the score 14–7 Giants.

3rd Quarter: 12 Play Touchdown Drives Kill the Clock

This quarter was a fairly even one for Dallas, which was a nice change-of-pace from the first two. New York received the ball to start the half, and they sliced and diced the Cowboys’ D on a 12-play, eight-minute touchdown drive. Dallas had no answer at all.

With their backs against the wall down 21-7, the Cowboys were able to answer with a 12-play drive of their own. Again highlighted by Giants penalties, Javonte Williams punched it in from one yard out.

New York ran a few plays on the following drive, but that was all they could squeeze in before the clock hit zero on the quarter. The two teams headed into the fourth with the score 21–14 Giants.

4th Quarter: Continued Giants Bullying Buries the Cowboys

The embarrassment for the Cowboys defense continued into the fourth, as the Giants put together their longest drive of the game for yet another score. Christian Parker, who I really have been excited about, refused to make any adjustments to his soft zone despite it getting obliterated.

New York ran 13 plays over eight minutes for their fourth touchdown; it looked like that was it, but the Cowboys answered back with a touchdown that was followed by the perfect encapsulation of Dallas’s lack of discipline the whole game.

Williams, a veteran at this point, taunted the Giants’ defense at the end of a wide-open touchdown that resulted in a 15-yard penalty, and Brandon Aubrey then missed the long extra point resulting from that penalty. Instead of a 28-21 deficit, Dallas trailed 28-20.

Ultimately, it didn’t matter to the Cowboys’ chances, because the defense seems to once again be an atrocity of a unit, but that penalty and missed kick were such a perfect cherry on top of this showing.

New York converted 3rd downs, Dallas committed a personal-foul facemask, and that was essentially that in this ballgame.

The Cowboys put themselves behind the 8-ball by dropping a winnable game and have major questions to answer going forward. If they play like this the rest of the way, it is going to be an ugly, ugly season for Schottenheimer & Co.

Dallas will go into Week 2 0-1 with a matchup against the Washington Commanders in AT&T Stadium up next.