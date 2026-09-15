NFL week 1 was not good for a lot of potential contenders

Don’t you love the first week of the NFL season? Teams either look really good or they look down right awful most of the time. Every now and again you have a few that look in-between, but this first week of the season was not ideal for potential contenders.

Before we get into all of this, everything that we saw from the first week of the season from not only the Dallas Cowboys, but about five other teams that everyone picked to do damage this season was not a good look.

I understand all we want to do is knock down the team we root for because we have seen it over and over again, but just look around the league for a moment.

Look Around — Week 1

I am going to wait to touch on the Dallas Cowboys. Let’s start with the game last night. Did you see Bo Nix & Sean Payton, the team that won 13 games a year ago? They scored 10 points.

They could not get anything going on offense, and they have the best offensive line in football. Oh, and the defense was dominant a year ago, but they looked like they had never played a game together before last night.

I bring them up first because Payton is the head coach that everyone wants Dallas to hire, but this type of stuff happens all the time, and we get blinded by being a Cowboys fan.

Some have already talked about this, but remember the Rams were supposed to win the Super Bowl before the year even started.

If you watched that opening Thursday night game, they were dominated by the 49ers, and the MVP last year, Matt Stafford, went 15-25 with no touchdowns and one interception. They scored 7 points.

Oh, and the golden boy who the media loves and gets every pass and probably screwed millions of people out of their survivor pool week one: the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert. They lost to the team that was projected to win 3 games this season, the Arizona Cardinals.

Now back to the Dallas Cowboys, let me say this. I understand this is an issue with this team. I am not saying this to try and make myself or anyone else feel better, but week 1 is never kind and, honestly, if the Cowboys look like they did on defense again against Washington, then you can kiss the season goodbye.

This defense HAS to be better at every level. The offense, of course, could also have been better, but George Pickens has to catch the football, Dak can’t throw a ball off his back foot to try and get it out of bounds, but if the defense could have gotten ONE stop in the second half, maybe we aren’t talking about this.

The offense scored a touchdown. Both sides got the ball in the second half, and the Giants ran the same play into the flat five times and these guys had no idea where to go. They looked just as bad as last year, but week one can sometimes be that way.

I am not calling it a must-win Sunday, but they aren’t making the playoffs if they start 0-2, but again, this is not to make us feel better, it is to look around, we will see which teams can get it corrected, and if the Cowboys can’t, I would not wait to make changes if I was Jerry Jones.

Can’t keep opening this revolving door.