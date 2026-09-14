Cowboys risers & fallers after week 1 loss to the Giants

Well, we waited all offseason for a new-look defense and most of us, including myself, were hopeful that it would at least be a work in progress, but what we saw last night might have been worse than 2025!

Anyway, look, I am going to try and stay as natural as possible here. Yes, I know it is hard to do so, but that is the only way this early in the season we can get through this.

It is week one. We saw a lot of odd stuff happen over the weekend, but with that said, I wanted to dive into players whose stocks went up and those who went down after the week one loss.

Stock Up

It might be hard to believe that any stock in players actually went up, but let’s be honest, although the defense only forced one punt, a guy that I thought played well was Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Yes, before you say anything, he was the highest rated player on the defense per PFF at 86.8. He did not make any splash plays, he only had one pressure, and I don’t even think they counted that, but the issue is, regardless of who they have, whatever Christian Parker was trying to run was not working.

The Giants had guys running wide open all over the place, time and time again. I thought Cobie Durant was probably the best cover guy for them yesterday, but he dropped an INT in the first half, etc.

I don’t think any other stock on that side of the ball is up, but as for the offense, they only had the ball TWICE in the second half. They scored a touchdown on both drives and made it a one-score game both times, but this team could not get off the field. New York was one first down away from setting the record for conversion percentage.

I thought Breyvn Spann-Ford played well, and he is becoming more of a complete TE after he signed a new three-year contract over the weekend.

If he can be worked into the offense like that, and not just be a blocking tight end, that helps them in many ways. Teams know that he is mainly a blocking tight end, and he only had two catches for 14 yards, both in the first half. That will allow them to use him in way more packages.

One other guy I think I have to give some hope to is Tyler Guyton. He clearly earned that starting tackle role and played well most of the night. The pressure was clearly an issue, but it mostly came from Terence Steele’s side.

Stock Down

The entire line backing core. Wow, did I think adding Dee Winters and having Overshown back would help at least a little, and it was a nightmare last night?

Going to add Christian Parker on here, all that offseason hype and the noise about him only nearly let the Giants set an NFL record for converting on third downs.

The defense forced one punt the entire game, and did you see how many times the Giants ran the same play in the flat, and he had no answer for it?

I will be here all day talking about the stock down on folks, but let me say this. George Pickens, you want that money this offseason, you can’t drop two balls that hit you right in the hands in the first half.

The game was 7-7 and the ball he dropped off the sideline that was dropped right in the bucket really caused issues.

This team clearly has to figure it out, and I am not going to say they are that far off, but if they lose this week to Washington, you can count this season over. They have to start 1-1.

I don’t want to be negative after one week, but they do it to themselves!