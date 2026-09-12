Ryan Flournoy Gave the Cowboys George Pickens Insurance in 27′

Ryan Flournoy getting a one-year extension probably isn’t going to move the needle for most of us Cowboys fans, but it should get your attention.

Dallas agreed to a one-year extension with Flournoy that keeps him under contract through 2027, and the deal is reportedly worth $6 million. That’s a pretty nice jump for a guy who was sitting on the practice squad last year after being waived.

Now we get to see him firmly on the roster and in the Cowboys receiver rotation behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

I don’t think Dallas did this just to reward him for last season. The bigger question for me is what this means next spring, because George Pickens is going to cost some team a lot of money.

George Pickens Won’t Get Any Cheaper

We all watched as the Cowboys made their decision on Pickens in 2026. After trading for him last offseason, he put together a monster first season in Dallas. It was so good the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him.

So this year, George Pickens will play the season on a fully guaranteed $27.3 million deal, and now the July deadline has long since passed by without a long-term deal. Dallas can’t negotiate another deal with him until after the season.

Now we get to sit back and watch to see if last season was a fluke for George Pickens, while the Cowboys get another year to decide how deep they want to reach in their pockets.

After what he did in 2025, I’m guessing the next contract will reset the wide receiver market because there were points last season where Pickens looked like the best receiver in the Cowboys offense.

I know if he does anything close to what he did last season, Dallas is going to have a major decision to make.

That is why the Ryan Flournoy contract extension will matter.

Ryan Flournoy Isn’t Replacing George Pickens

I don’t want anyone to take this the wrong way. No, I’m not saying Ryan Flournoy will replace George Pickens. I’m not sure any receiver could do that. Pickens put up nearly three times more yards than Flournoy last season.

Dallas isn’t going to watch Ryan Flournoy catch a few passes this season and decide it doesn’t need one of the best receivers in the league anymore, but then again, this is the Dallas Cowboys and that could be exactly what they are thinking.

What I do know is, Dallas now has another receiver it trusts. Ryan Flournoy caught 10 passes as a rookie in 2024, then was waived during the final roster cuts before the 2025 season and ended up on the practice squad.

A year later, he’s coming off of 40 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns. This young man went from fighting for a spot to entering this season as the clear-cut No.3 receiver in a high-powered offense.

Now Dallas controls Ryan Flournoy through 2027, and that’s where I think the insurance comes into play.

The Contract Gives Dallas Options

I like the structure of Ryan Flournoy’s contract because it gives the Cowboys options next offseason. His 2027 base salary is just $1.5 million, with a $500,000 roster bonus and $1.25 million in remaining signing-bonus proration.

If Dallas traded him before paying that roster bonus, the Cowboys would save roughly $2 million against the cap while the team trading for him gets a productive receiver on a cheap contract.

The cap savings wouldn’t pay for a new George Pickens contract, but I don’t want you to think that is the point. If Ryan Flournoy takes another step forward in 2026, Dallas could have a legitimate trade asset.

Those are estimates I came up with, nothing scientific about them, so don’t think too much into it. His age, health, the receiver market, and how many teams need help at that position would all affect the return.

I like that the contract helps and a team trading for Ryan Flournoy would be taking on only a $1.5 million base salary and a $500,000 roster bonus before incentives.

This would give the Cowboys several ways to deal with their future receiver room issue in 2027. If George Pickens leaves, Ryan Flournoy can take on a bigger role. If Pickens stays, Dallas can keep Flournoy as an affordable No.3 or move him for draft capital.

I think for a player originally drafted 216th overall, getting several productive seasons out of him and potentially turning him into a better draft pick would be pretty good business.