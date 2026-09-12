Week 1 Injury Report: Cowboys lose key depth 2 days before opening kickoff

The first injury report of the year, and let me tell you, I did not expect it to be as bad as it ended up being this week.

Still, it feels good to be able to finally put out the first injury report of the season, and although the Cowboys will be down a couple of bodies, they should have no issues with a team that they have dominated in recent years.

Nonetheless, let’s get into this, shall we?

COWBOYS

OUT

RB Malik Davis (Hip)

Giants

QUESTIONABLE

WR Malik Nabers

Odd Week

Things were going great until the start of this week when we heard the news about Tyler Smith needing to have surgery and going on IR, so that blinded most of us, the best interior offensive lineman waiting this long to take care of it.

Then yesterday, the Dallas Cowboys backup running back Malik Davis was carted off the practice field because of a injury to his hip.

Davis is having surgery at some point today according to sources, but it really sucks because he earned the backup role and was probably going to have a nice chunk of touches even with Javonte Williams returning and being the clear-cut starting running back.

So what now? Well, they cut Jaydon Blue, and he signed the Eagles practice squad. Dallas signed Emari Demercado when they used a waiver claim on him, so they have to at least think he can help.

He showed flashes when he was with the Arizona Cardinals the last three years, but was always in a depth role. He had 44 carries last season, and 312 yards.

Israel Abanikanda is going to now serve as the RB3, something he probably would not of had the chance to do before the Davis injury.

With that said, the Cowboys offensive line without Smith is going to have to show some real promise to give me faith that they will be okay. T.J. Bass is the highest paid backup on the team for a reason, and now he needs to play like it starting on Sunday.

I am still scared to death about the tackles in Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele, but for now, I will hold my breath. Either way, the offense should still be good enough, and at least the defense has returned to fully healthy, so they should be better.

As for the New York Giants, their star WR, Nabers, has been listed as questionable, but practice in full all week, so I am not sure honestly if he is going to play or not.

Being on the practice field is a heck of lot different than playing on game day, and Nabers is back from a ACL tear that he suffered in week 5 of last season.

Of course, I won’t be sad if he does not play, but it would be a good start for the Cowboys secondary, who I think is still the weakest unit on the team. I am not counting Caleb Downs. I am strictly speaking about the cornerback room and how bad they are.

We have seen some major injuries already this year, and it has already been two games. Sam Daronld had a hip injury after five snaps, although not as bad as Davis. A.J Brown has a high ankle sprain for the Pats. You can never avoid these, and it seems like it is getting worse.

First week of many for the Cowboys, but as long as the main core stays upright and can get through the grind of the season, I like the chance they have of at least making the playoffs.