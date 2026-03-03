Cowboys Can Make a Statement Signing All-Pro Linebacker Devin Lloyd

The Dallas Cowboys have an opportunity this offseason to more than add depth. They can add All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd to make a statement.

According to projections from ESPN, Dallas is viewed as a potential landing spot for Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd. If that becomes reality, it would represent one of the most impactful defensive signings in recent memory.

Why Devin Lloyd Changes the Equation

Devin Lloyd is not a developmental player or a short-term patch. We know he is a proven difference-maker entering his prime.

Coming off a second-team All-Pro season in 2025, Lloyd recorded 81 tackles, six tackles for loss, and five interceptions.

Yes you read that correctly, he had five interceptions from the linebacker position. I feel a modern linebacker must defend the pass as much as the run, and Lloyd has demonstrated high-level instincts in coverage.

If you have ever watched him play, he diagnoses quickly, closes fast, and finishes the play.

That combination is rare.

Dallas has invested heavily along the defensive front. Adding Lloyd behind that unit would stabilize the second level and maximize the talent already in place.

His ability to stay on the field in passing situations would eliminate personnel limitations and allo the defense to remain aggressive.

The Athletic Pairing of Devin Lloyd and DeMarvion Overshown

If Lloyd were added, you would see the conversation naturally shifts to how he would compliment DeMarvion Overshown.

Overshown brings speed and versatility. Lloyd brings production and polish.

Athletically, the two mirror each other. They are both long, fluid linebackers who can operate in space and run with skill players.

Together, they would give Dallas:

Sideline-to-sideline range

Coverage ability against tight ends and backs

Blitz flexibility from multiple alignments

Turnover-producing instincts

We have all seen in today’s NFL, offenses attack the middle of the field relentlessly. A Lloyd-Overshown pairing would allow Dallas to counter with speed rather than compensate with scheme.

I think Lloyd would serve as the proven anchor and Overshown would play faster beside him, not burdened with carrying the entire responsibility of the unit.

A Move That Signals Intent

I don’t feel this would be just about filling a roster spot, it would be about elevating the identity of the defense.

For a team looking to close the gap in the NFC, adding a 27-year-old All-Pro linebacker is not conservative, it’s aggressive, calculated, and aligned with winning now.

If Dallas is serious about taking the next step, this is the type of move that changes the outlook of the entire defense.