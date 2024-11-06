Cowboys now look to play spoiler in 2024, starting with the Eagles

Happy Wednesday, back to talking about Cowboys football, a team that has no chance to do anything now this season with a 3-5 start, and all the injuries.

The Dallas Cowboys are rolling into week 10 of the NFL season with more questions than answers, something many of us thought was going to happen, just did not want to believe it.

As they prepare for a road game against the divisional rival, the Eagles, it is going to look very different.

The Cowboys entered the season with a 63% chance of making the playoffs, according to ESPN Analytics, which was fourth-highest in the NFC. After Sunday’s loss, that dropped to 6%, fourth-lowest in the NFC. Following the Dak Prescott injury news, it’s now down to 3%. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 6, 2024

GAME INFO:

Date: Sunday, November 10th | Time: 3:25

Location: AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX

TV: FOX | Stream: NFL+ & FuboTV

Radio: 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM), 107.5 La Grande in Spanish (KMVK-FM)

ODDS:

Moneyline (ML): Cowboys +280 (bet $100 to win $280) | Eagles -355 (bet $355 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys +7 (-108) | Eagles -7 (-112)

Over/Under (O/U): 42 (O: -110 | U: -108)

Betting Facts

Prescott’s injury is crushing, but not all hope is lost for Dallas. Backup Cooper Rush has performed well in his absence, including starting five games in 2022 while Prescott was hurt. The Cowboys went 4-1 in those games, with the only loss coming 26-17 to the Eagles.

Who am I kidding, it doesn’t matter who starts.

After struggling with turnovers early this season, Hurts seems to have solved the problem. Since returning from the bye, Hurts has thrown 59 passes without an interception.

He also has not fumbled. It is no coincidence that the Eagles are 4-0 during that span while averaging a healthy 28.2 points.

Season Is All But Over

I really do wish this season started differently, and some of us weren’t thinking about the draft already, but here we are.

Jerry Jones knew exactly what he was doing by not helping this team get any better in the offseason. He tried to make us all think that this would work, and most of us knew it wouldn’t, yet held out hope.

This season, Lamb is tied for fifth in the NFL with 53 receptions and ranks fourth in the league with 660 yards. He has found the end zone four times.

Will Cooper Rush and the Cowboys cover +7.0 against the Eagles? 👀 pic.twitter.com/bbFBRVGRHF — ESPN BET (@ESPNBET) November 6, 2024

On the ground, Lamb has carried the ball 10 times for 52 yards.

Now he is going to have Cooper Rush throwing him the ball, and so Cowboys fans think because Cooper Rush took over, everything is going to be fine, and you know just like I do that is not the case.

The defense might get Micah Parsons back, but he isn’t enough to stop everything the Eagles are going to throw at them.

Jerry Still Being Jerry

So without Dak, and seven other starters hurt or on IR, Jerry Jones made a trade yesterday that made no sense.

He traded a 2025 fourth-round pick to Carolina in exchange for Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

Mingo, 23, was a second-round pick (39th overall) of the Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He started 14 of 15 games as a rookie, catching 43 passes (on 85 targets) for 418 yards, but Mingo has seen a reduced role in 2024, playing roughly half the offensive snaps and catching 12 passes for 121 yards in nine games (five starts).

The Cowboys are going to have a very high pick in April, and Jerry just flat out gave away a 4th round pick, like dude what are you doing?

"There is no team that has less of a pulse on their football team right now and organizationally than the Dallas Cowboys."@danorlovsky7 says the Cowboys shouldn't have traded for anyone at the deadline. pic.twitter.com/vopQOzSqGo — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 5, 2024

When the Eagles handle Dallas on Sunday, the Cowboys are going to fall to 3-6, and Jerry will stick to his guns and tell us that he still thinks they can win.

I was worried that with all the injuries, Jones is going to give Mike McCarthy a pass and bring him back next season on a one-year-deal.

I think the Eagles are going to come into Dallas and do whatever they want on offense and defense.

Cowboys lose 34-12 and fall to 3-and-6.