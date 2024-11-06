Which of these 2 players would you rather see going forward?

As the Dallas Cowboys enter week 10 of the NFL season, this is not a question I was hoping to ask so soon, yet here we are!

Dak Prescott signed that record-breaking deal just hours before the opening kickoff before the Browns week one. Now, we don’t have a choice but to ask.

He will now be going on IR, as a result, this team will now turn to Cooper Rush, at least for now.

With that said, many want to see what Trey Lance can give Dallas, but it seems that now neither him nor Rush will be given the keys after the 2024 season. Still the questions remains.

Which one of these players would you rather see possibly for the rest of the season?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan when asked about going with Cooper Rush at starting QB over Trey Lance: "Let's not dismiss the possibility of doing anything. The 'going with' has a past tense aspect to it that I wouldn't recognize. It's not impossible to incorporate… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 5, 2024

Cowboys Are Handcuffed

Due to the fact Dak signed that deal, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have been handcuffed.

If this injury had happened while Dak was playing for a new contract, then it would probably be more interesting. Still, I have my thoughts on who I want to see happen going forward.

Cooper Rush is 5-and-1, all five wins coming when Dak was hurt. His only loss was the Eagles, who he will play this week.

We know what Rush brings, but to say he is a guy you can build your team around is probably not something you want to hang your hat on.

Sure, he has done well, but he did not go out and throw for 500 yards each start.

“As a player in that locker room… if I see Trey Lance looking like garbage every day in practice… I’m like give us Cooper Rush.”@Chris_Broussard on who should be the Cowboys new QB1: pic.twitter.com/4vtZNl1Sby — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 5, 2024

Trey Lance on the other hand led all NFL players in passing yards and rushing yards in the 2024 preseason.

Unfortunately, in the final preseason game, Lance threw five interceptions and – while Mike McCarthy praised him and Jones guaranteed him a roster spot – he was clearly not a threat to Prescott, not then and not eventually.

We Should See Both

The Cowboys will start with Rush and see what happens, the next couple of games are tough.

They play the Eagles this week, then the Texans, Washington, Giants and Bengals. The only team these guys will win is against the Giants.

At some point, Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy will have to showcase Lance. They traded a 4th round pick for him, and they are going to have to try and get whatever they can in return for him.

This contract for Dak is hanging over their heads, it is not like they are going to eat this money and start someone else next season.

This offense might have a package or two for Lance going forward until they go with him. I have no problem with Rush, but they are not going to win games with him either. This team is not good.

IF Davante Adams was in his former HC Mike McCarthy's position... who would he start at QB, Cooper Rush or Trey Lance?? 🤔🔊@heykayadams @tae15adams @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/MgsHsjMMGB — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 5, 2024

The Cowboys sent a fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, yesterday. He is a former second-round pick.

It is no secret that the Cowboys needed help at wide receiver, but why trade for a guy who has never scored a touchdown in this league when you are going to have a top 10 pick in April? Why give the pick away, it does not make much sense.

This team is going to have to pay Micah next, and he, Lamb and Prescott are going to be three players taking up nearly half of the cap space.

This team is going to have to hit on this years draft, and if they can get any type of pick back dealing Lance at the end of the season do it.

The Mingo trade makes no sense at all, but you can’t tell that to Jerry.

As fans of this team, we will probably see both these quarterbacks during the next handful of games.