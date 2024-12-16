Cowboys player cemented his place in team history on Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys found themselves as underdogs against a Carolina Panthers team that has not been favorites in over two years, 33 straight games.

In their first matchup as favorites, the Panthers looked like a real football team for about a drive and a half until the wheels fell off. Cooper Rush and the offense sure did try and let them stay in the game with a fumble inside the goal line, but time and time again it was the CeeDee Lamb show.

Lamb has been nursing an injured shoulder for about a month now, and you can tell the way he lands, it tends to bother him most of the time.

#DallasCowboys WR CeeDee Lamb has officially hit the 1,000 Rec Yards mark for the 4th consecutive season 👏 pic.twitter.com/wtF4rkgwjA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 15, 2024

Record Setting

Lamb has proven to be one of the best members of the 88 club, and on the heels of signing his new massive contract, with all that has gone on this season with injuries, he is still doing what he does.

On Sunday, in the Cowboys’ win over he Carolina Panthers, Lamb surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for the fourth consecutive season and, in doing so, he made history by becoming the first player in the existence of the Cowboys to achieve the feat in four of his first five seasons in Dallas.

Not only did he make Cowboys history, he also passed Jarvis Landry on the NFL’s all-time list of receptions through the first five seasons of a career — his 482nd pushing past that of Landry’s (481).

“It means a lot and that all of my hard work is paying off,” Lamb said after the game.

“I’m mad consistent with my work and my approach towards every year, and it’s good to see that it shows up. I’m grateful for it and grateful for the opportunity to be in this organization — doing what I’m doing — and I’m looking forward to many more of those [records].”

Best 88 Ever?

Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant and now CeeDee Lamb. The 88 club for the Cowboys has been nothing short of great, and is it crazy to think Lamb could be the best one ever?

Irvin clearly has the edge on the field right now, not only with his Super Bowls, but the fact he is the only one over 10K yards, yet I find it hard to believe that Lamb will not end up as the career yardage leader.

As long as CeeDee can stay upright, he is quarterback proof. By that I mean he can have anyone throw him the football and still produce.

Even if Lamb does not win any Super Bowls, and let’s be honest, with Jerry Jones and the family still running the show, the team will never be good enough, I think Lamb could still go down as the best to wear 88.

Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million extension this offseason, and will also receive $100 million guaranteed and a wide receiver-record $38 million signing bonus. He is not going anywhere, and as long as Jerry does not deal him like he did Amari Cooper, Lamb very well could be the all-time leader in yards for the Dallas Cowboys when is career his over.

CeeDee Lamb hits 1,000 rec yards for the 4th consecutive season🔥



(via @NFL)



pic.twitter.com/hnunTaueTP — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 15, 2024

I am worried about his usage all the time, with how many targets he gets each season, and will continue to get over the next three to four years, but he is sure getting his money worth.

This season did not go the way many wanted, and it will be interesting to see what this team does in the draft, but they are going to need a lot of help if they want to compete in 2025.

Micah Parsons is the next one in waiting for a contract, so if they sign him, they may be hurting for spending money.