The Cowboys Front Office Could Lose a Man

The Cowboys front office could be down a man next year, and it’s the most important man in the front office.

As all fans know, the front office is not the greatest, but one man with a say in the decisions is in the final year of his deal.

Other teams will come for him in full force, and the price tag will be on par with what general managers around the league are making. That alone could make the Jones family mince at the thought of paying up.

With that in mind, let’s examine Will McClays’s track record and what it could cost to keep him around.

Will McClay’s History With the Cowboys

McClay arrived in Dallas in 2003 as a scout and quickly ascended to the role of pro scouting coordinator in 2009. By 2011, he was leading the team as director of football research, and in 2014, he took on the additional title of director of player personnel.

While he may not hold the official title of general manager—currently held by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones—McClay effectively operates in that capacity. His insights and expertise are not just respected; they are integral to the organization’s success in Dallas.

The 57-year-old has this year remaining on his current contract with the Cowboys. He is committed to the Cowboys because his son is a senior in high school in the Dallas area.

He said in an interview,

“I talked to a couple of people, but I didn’t want to waste anybody’s time, I am committed to being here—the commitment I made to my son and the organization. I’m going to roll with it. I have another year left on my contract.”

Once his son graduates, all bets could be off on whether he stays with the Dallas Cowboys or ventures off to a team over which he would have complete control.

Will McClay has a fantastic track record of drafting in Dallas.

In his first draft in 2014, McClay expertly directed the Cowboys draft operation and secured guard Zack Martin, a player destined for the Hall of Fame. In a strategic move during the second round, Dallas traded with division rival Washington to acquire defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

McClay’s impact is evident in the elite talent he brought to Dallas, including standout players like quarterback Dak Prescott, pass rusher Micah Parsons, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Over the years, McClay has proven he can find talent in almost every draft round and undrafted free agents.

Eighty-six players have been chosen in ten drafts, leading to an impressive tally of 10 first-team All-Pro selections and 33 Pro Bowl selections.

Additionally, this record excludes undrafted free agents like the recently acquired return specialist KaVonte Turpin and kicker Brandon Aubrey, who are also making significant contributions.

Contracts of GM’s Around the League

The general manager (GM) position in the NFL is volatile, and most GMs make between $3 and $5 million a year.

John Schneider of the Seattle Seahawks makes $3.75 million annually, and Brian Getekunst of the Green Bay Packers earns $2.5 million annually.

If an individual could pull double duty like Bill Belichick did in New England, the salary range would be around $7.5 million.

Not many teams want to go the Belichick route, so that number should be out the window.

Many teams around the NFL would not hesitate to give this amount to Will McClay.

So the Dallas Cowboys must get in the $3.5 to $4 million range.

The Cowboys Need Will McClay

Can fans imagine the Dallas Cowboys if Jerry and Stephen Jones had complete control over personnel without having Will McClay around?

The outcome could be terrible. Dallas’s scouting department is excellent, but with Jerry and his son making all the decisions, there would be pandemonium.

Will McClay is like the conscience Jerry Jones does not have, and McClay has the respect of the Jones men.

It is hard to imagine what a draft would like without that conscious present in the war room. If he’s still around, poor Mike McCarthy would have to work with whatever the week’s flavor is for Jerry Jones.

Fans know Jerry Jones will never hire a bona-fide GM, so having someone with the power but not the title is a plus. Will McClay brings a calm and collected demeanor to an otherwise flamboyant ownership.

The Dallas Cowboys must match any offer Will McClay receives and keep that continuity going. If good free agents are not going to be added, the team will need to draft well.

McClay can do that and has proven in nearly every draft he is more than capable of finding diamonds in the rough.