Cowboys’ RB room: Thunder and lightning is the way to go

The Dallas Cowboys’ running back room in 2025 isn’t exactly star-studded, but with the right approach, it could become a strength instead of a liability.

The best path forward?

Lean on a veteran for early-down, between-the-tackles work, and unleash rookie Jaydon Blue as a change-of-pace weapon who can burn defenses both as a runner and as a receiver out of the backfield.

This 1-2 punch approach would not only keep defenses guessing, but also allow the offense to preserve legs and play to each player’s strengths.

The Cowboys don’t have a dominant lead back like they did in the Ezekiel Elliott glory days, but what they do have is the ability to diversify their ground game in a modern, matchup-driven league.

Jaydon Blue: Rookie Lightning?

Jaydon Blue, the rookie out of Texas, brings an explosive element the Cowboys have sorely lacked.

While he may not be built to handle 20+ carries a game, his agility, acceleration, and soft hands out of the backfield make him the perfect complement to a traditional power back.

Blue has the quick-twitch burst to bounce runs outside, the vision to exploit cutback lanes, and the receiving chops to line up wide or run option routes out of the backfield.

The Cowboys haven’t had a legitimate pass-catching threat at running back since Tony Pollard before his injury zapped his burst, and Blue can fill that void and then some.

To get the most out of Blue, Dallas must be selective with his usage. Let him attack worn-down defenses on 2nd & medium or 3rd & short.

Let him motion out wide and abuse linebackers in coverage. Use him as a chess piece, not a battering ram.

Veteran Backs: Who is the Thunder?

To handle the dirty work on early downs, the Cowboys are staging a camp battle between former Broncos back Javonte Williams and former Eagles and Panthers runner Miles Sanders.

While both backs are trying to resurrect their careers, there’s only room for one veteran bruiser in this backfield.

Williams, if healthy, offers more upside.

He runs with violence, keeps his legs churning through contact, and has flashed decent pass protection when called upon.

Sanders, on the other hand, is shiftier but hasn’t looked like his 2022 self since landing in Carolina.

His vision has been spotty, and injuries have sapped his explosiveness.

The Cowboys can’t afford to carry both, especially when roster spots are tight and neither plays special teams.

Expect a fierce battle in training camp, but barring injury, Williams seems to have the inside track to make the roster and lead the early-down rotation.

Rookie Thunder?

While the conversation has centered around veterans like Williams and Sanders, don’t overlook rookie Phil Mafah.

The bruising back from Clemson wasn’t drafted just to hold a clipboard.

There’s a legitimate chance he leapfrogs both veterans to become the Cowboys’ lead back on early downs.

At 6’1” 230 pounds, Mafah brings the kind of size, physicality, and no-nonsense running style this backfield desperately needs.

He’s got fresh legs, a powerful frame built for short-yardage and clock-killing situations, and enough wiggle to hit the occasional big play.

He also showed improved vision and patience during his final year in college, suggesting his game is maturing at the right time.

Mafah’s biggest advantage? Upside.

He doesn’t come with the wear-and-tear or salary baggage of the veterans.

If he flashes during preseason, and he’s already turning heads in minicamp, the coaching staff may decide it’s better to let the rookie take the reins than rely on a reclamation project.

“Deuces” Vaughn

While fans were initially excited about the pint-sized playmaker Deuce Vaughn, the dream seems to be over before it ever truly began.

Vaughn struggled mightily in limited action as a rookie, showing neither the power nor the burst needed to overcome his diminutive frame.

Worse yet, he doesn’t contribute on special teams, a death sentence for depth players on any NFL team.

That special teams role is locked up by KaVontae Turpin, a Pro Bowl return man who brings elite speed and open-field danger.

There’s simply no redundancy on this roster for another small, gadgety back who doesn’t add value elsewhere.

Deuce Vaughn was a good story. That story is over.

RB by Committee

By adopting a multi-pronged committee with Mafah or Williams or Sanders handling the tough inside work and Blue providing dynamic play making, the Cowboys can avoid overexposing any single back while maximizing efficiency.

This isn’t a backfield built for a bell-cow. It’s a backfield that can succeed through role definition, matchup exploitation, and strategic usage.

In 2025, Dallas doesn’t need a superstar running back.

They just need the right combination of thunder and lightning.