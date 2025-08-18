James Houston has done enough to make the Cowboys roster

Through two preseason games, there is not much to write home about for the Dallas Cowboys.

They have been bad in nearly everything, but one guy is making a huge impression on me and, hopefully, the coaching staff and the front office.

Depth is a concern in a few areas for the team. However, the Cowboys may have landed a diamond in the rough with the free agency addition of linebacker James Houston.

He has looked awesome through the first two weeks of preseason and is going to make it hard to overlook him for a roster spot.

Houston finished the second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens two tackles, but did more than what the stat sheet will show.

Will Be Needed

This is a guy that, when he signed nearly a month ago, I thought would be a cut after they started trimming the roster down, but now? Heck, he may have a chance to start!

The former sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions has been attempting to get back to his rookie self. In his rookie season back in 2022, Houston had 8 sacks for the Lions in just seven games.

James Houston finished with two tackles, two QB hits in 43 snaps. He's flashed this summer. He might make this team. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 17, 2025

Injuries put what could have been a potential Pro Bowl talent on the sidelines for the majority of his time in Detroit. With how weak the pass rush will likely be for Dallas, Houston could play a big role.

Micah Parsons is still not signed, and who knows if he is going to play the first week against the Eagles? That pretty much leaves Dante Fowler and Marshawn Kneeland to take care of sacking the quarterback.

With the way Houston has been playing, I think a guy like Peyton Turner will be the player who gets cut.

Everyone thought just because he was a former first round pick, he was going to be a lock to make the team, but now, Houston has earned himself a roster spot.

We will see if he plays next week, but I don’t see why he won’t. In terms of the rest of the Cowboys defense, the run defense is still really bad and the offense with Joe Milton has not been able to even pick up a first down.

I am not trying to overreact to preseason football, but other teams backups at least look above average. The Cowboys just need to figure some things out and that is why I would like to see the starters play at least a drive or two in the last preseason game.

If not, week one against the Eagles might be ugly.