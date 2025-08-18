Dallas should escape New York with another win

The Dallas Cowboys will likely be sitting at 2-2 when they play the first of two games in New York in 2025. This game will put the Cowboys a quarter of the way through the season.

They face a New York Jets team that has moved on from Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets have a new coaching staff to go along with a new QB1.

The last time they faced a team coached by Aaron Glenn, the Cowboys got rocked by the Lions, 47-9. The last time they faced Justin Fields, in 2022, he was the quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

Dallas won that game 49-29, but they made Fields look a lot better than he actually is.

Who: New York Jets

Where: at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

When: Oct. 5th, Noon (CDT)

How (to watch): FOX

The Cowboys cannot afford to let winnable games get away from them with the brutal end-of-the-year schedule they have.

The Jets do have weapons for Fields to work with. But the key for Dallas will be shutting down Breece Hall in the run game.

If their defense can keep it close, this could be a tight game.

For Dallas, this is a game they must win to stay above .500.

All-Time Marks

Dallas is 8-5 all-time against the Jets, and 5-3 when playing at New York. However, the Cowboys have lost the last two times they’ve played the Jets on the road.

Dallas dominated the Jets at AT&T Stadium 30-10 the last time the teams met in 2023.

Rodgers did not play in that game, having torn his Achilles heel the week before.

The Cowboys are 34-26-2 in Week 5 games, with one game lost to the 1982 strike and two bye weeks falling on this week of the schedule. Of concern is the 11-17-1 record when playing on the road in the fifth week.

This will be the first time the Cowboys and Jets have met in the fifth week of the year.

It will be the fourth straight year that Dallas has played on the road in the fifth week of the season.

The Prediction

The pressure will be on Dallas, no matter what their record stands at when this game kicks off. But more so if this team is 1-3 or an unthinkable 0-4 at this point.

The Cowboys have back-to-back games, this one and the Week 6 game at Carolina, that should be wins.

That being said, the Jets will be a much tougher team than the one they manhandled two years ago. And this is a road game.

Cowboys 23, Jets 21 (Predicted record so far: 3-2)