Cowboys season rides on 1 important factor against the Falcons Sunday

Well, the Dallas Cowboys lost the 49ers last week again, and after a bye week, it was another disappointing showing.

They controlled most of the first half, and did enough to take a lead into the break, but once again the third quarter was the reason they lost the game, like many others in 2024.

Now, the Cowboys season is 100% on the line. You fall to 3-5, and you have no chance to sniff the playoffs. You win and improve to 4-4, you have some life left, but this Atlanta Falcons team is not going to roll over.

How many games do you think the Dallas Cowboys will end up winning this season? — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 28, 2024

GAME INFO:

Date: Sunday, November 3rd| Time: Noon

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Alanta, Georgia.

TV: FOX | Stream: NFL+ & FuboTV

Radio: 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM), 107.5 La Grande in Spanish (KMVK-FM)

ODDS:

Moneyline (ML): Cowboys +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Falcons -145 (bet $145 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys +2.5 (-105) | Falcons -2.5 (-115)

Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Betting Facts

Dallas is 2-5 against the spread this season, but both of these covers have come on the road (2-2 ATS on the road overall). Atlanta is 1-4 against the spread at home this season, so something will need to give between these two NFC squads.

The Falcons have won four of their last five games and have scored at least 26 points in all four of those wins. Meanwhile, Dallas has allowed at least 25 points in three of their last five games and has gone 2-3 in those matchups.

All the money this week is on the Falcons to cover the spread at home, and if that happens, this season will be all she wrote for the Dallas Cowboys.

Funny enough, Jerry Jones will still try to sell us that the season is not over, and he loves everything about his team and the coaching staff. Dude has lost it.

Tension Around The Star

The energy around the Dallas Cowboys right now is not good, and after a 3-4 start for the first time since 2018, things are not going well.

You have Jerry Jones threatening the jobs of radio hosts for doing their job, your own legends in Troy Aikman calling out your wide receivers, and another Hall of Famer in Kurt Warner calling out Mike McCarthy’s offense.

Trevon Diggs, one of the leaders on the team, got into it with the media not even 10 minutes after the game, before he could change in the locker room.

Moments after the game ended, Cowboys All Pro corner Trevon Diggs had some words for Mike Leslie after he tweeted a video asking what Diggs was doing on the play because of his lack of effort. The tweet is below.

Trevon just came out of the locker room to approach me about this tweet. He said I don’t know football, and I can’t do what he does.



He and I are in agreement about that.



He didn’t offer an answer as to what he was doing on the play, however. https://t.co/WaJJCRkFo5 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 28, 2024

One Important Factor

The Dallas Cowboys season rides one factor on Sunday. That factor is the ability to win the turnover battle.

This team is dead last in turnover ratio, and if they don’t start forcing some turnovers starting with Sunday, the season is over, because they will not win this game.

When the defense steps on the field, I just assume they are going to surrender points somehow.

I understand that DaRon Bland, Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawerence have all been out, but it was not great before that either.

The Simpsons Funday Football is coming to Monday Night Football on December 9. It’ll be Bart and the Bengals vs Homer and the Cowboys.@espnplus and @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/N4A98O6n14 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2024

It would be nice for the defense to create some and for Dak to stop trying to play hero ball and needing to score on every single drive.

Nobody is playing well right now, and it sucks because Jerry Jones is still trying to feed us that this team he is trying to make work is good.

I thought this team would take a step back in 2024, but not like this. At this rate, just get me to the end of the year, and hopefully a new head coach and play caller in 2025.