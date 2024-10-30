A Dallas Cowboys football blog

Inside The Star » Cowboys News » Players & Roster » Week 8 Cowboys’ rookies recap: Underwhelming results

Week 8 Cowboys’ rookies recap: Underwhelming results

By Richard Paolinelli

Leave a reply

Richard Paolinelli
Richard Paolinelli
0

As the Dallas Cowboys’ 2024 season teeters on the brink, they aren’t getting a whole lot of help from their rookies.

Injuries have sidelined two of last spring’s draft class and undrafted free agents. So far, the two rookie offensive linemen are having the better seasons.

With the exception of center Cooper Beebe, the rookies did little to contribute to the Cowboys’ efforts in Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers.

Here’s how the rookies fared in the seventh game of the year:

Tyler Guyton

The good news was that the first-round pick from Oklahoma, Tyler Guyton, was back in action after missing the game against the Lions.

The two-week break, including last week’s bye, appeared to help. Guyton was not only back in the lineup and started at left tackle against the 49ers.

Rookie Tyler Guyton afflicted with yellow flag-itis in win

Guyton drew his sixth flag of the year for holding but was let off the hook when the penalty was declined.

It was a welcome improvement from his work a month ago against the Giants. Guyton was called for three holding penalties in that game.

Overall, he had a much better game than he’s had in a while.

Marshawn Kneeland

The second round pick out of Western Michigan, Marshawn Kneeland, was injured early in the win over the Steelers earlier this month.

Kneeland remains on injured reserve. The sooner he can return the better for a Cowboys’ defensive line that is clearly struggling.

Marist Liufau

The third-round pick out of Notre Dame, Marist Liufau, made his second-straight start, and fourth overall of the season on Sunday night.

Liufau collected two solo tackles while playing exactly half of the Cowboys’ 68 defensive snaps in the game. He, along with Cooper Beebe, are the only rookies to play in all seven games so far this season.

Cooper Beebe

The third-round pick out of Kansas State, Beebe continues to be the Cowboys’ top rookie of the year.

Cooper Beebe a lone bright spot among Cowboys' rookies

In addition to starting all seven games at center, Beebe has not been flagged for a penalty in a month. He added a huge fumble recovery early in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers.

Beebe is shaping up to be the Cowboys’ center for a very long time if he keeps playing like this.

Caelen Carson

The fifth round pick out of Wake Forest, Caelen Carson, was off to a solid start for this season.

Unfortunately, he has missed the last four weeks to a shoulder injury. He did get in some practice time last week, so he might see action next week against Atlanta.

Ryan Flournoy

The sixth-round pick from SE Missouri State, Ryan Flournoy, was in uniform against San Francisco in his first game after fumbling away his first NFL reception three weeks ago against the Lions.

He saw two snaps on offense but was never targeted by Dak Prescott. He did take 20 snaps on special teams.

Flournoy recorded one tackle, on a punt at the end of the Cowboys’ initial drive of the game.

He has 10 games left to find out if he’ll ever see another target as a receiver this season.

Nathan Thomas

Offensive Tackle Nathan Thomas, the seventh round pick out of Louisiana, has spent the season on injured reserve.

But at least he is still in the organization. His fellow seventh round pick, Justin Rogers, was cut before the season began and is now on the Bengals’ practice squad.

The Undrafted

With John Stephens out again for the year, tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, out of Minnesota, is now the third tight end on the roster.

Spann-Ford saw 19 offensive snaps on Sunday night and was targeted twice. Unfortunately, he failed to haul in either pass.

The other three undrafted rookies are currently on the practice squad.

Safety Emany Johnson, Defensive Tackle Denzel Daxon, and linebacker Brock Mogensen will likely remain there until an injury necessitates a call up.

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli

Staff Writer

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author. In addition to his work at InsideTheStar.com, he has a Substack -- Dispatches From A SciFi Scribe – where he discusses numerous topics, including sports in general. He started his newspaper career in 1991 with the Gallup (NM) Independent before going to the Modesto (CA) Bee, Gustine (CA) Press-Standard, and Turlock (CA) Journal -- where he won the 2001 Best Sports Story, in the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest. He then moved to the Merced (CA) Sun-Star, Tracy (CA) Press, Patch and finished his career in 2011 with the San Francisco (CA) Examiner. He has written two Non-Fiction sports books, 11 novels, and has over 30 published short stories.

Follow this author:

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

OLDER

NFL levies 3-game suspension for troubled Cowboys player

Newer

Cowboys season rides on 1 important factor against the Falcons Sunday