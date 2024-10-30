Week 8 Cowboys’ rookies recap: Underwhelming results

As the Dallas Cowboys’ 2024 season teeters on the brink, they aren’t getting a whole lot of help from their rookies.

Injuries have sidelined two of last spring’s draft class and undrafted free agents. So far, the two rookie offensive linemen are having the better seasons.

With the exception of center Cooper Beebe, the rookies did little to contribute to the Cowboys’ efforts in Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers.

Here’s how the rookies fared in the seventh game of the year:

Tyler Guyton

The good news was that the first-round pick from Oklahoma, Tyler Guyton, was back in action after missing the game against the Lions.

The two-week break, including last week’s bye, appeared to help. Guyton was not only back in the lineup and started at left tackle against the 49ers.

Guyton drew his sixth flag of the year for holding but was let off the hook when the penalty was declined.

It was a welcome improvement from his work a month ago against the Giants. Guyton was called for three holding penalties in that game.

Overall, he had a much better game than he’s had in a while.

Marshawn Kneeland

The second round pick out of Western Michigan, Marshawn Kneeland, was injured early in the win over the Steelers earlier this month.

Kneeland remains on injured reserve. The sooner he can return the better for a Cowboys’ defensive line that is clearly struggling.

Marist Liufau

The third-round pick out of Notre Dame, Marist Liufau, made his second-straight start, and fourth overall of the season on Sunday night.

Liufau collected two solo tackles while playing exactly half of the Cowboys’ 68 defensive snaps in the game. He, along with Cooper Beebe, are the only rookies to play in all seven games so far this season.

Cooper Beebe

The third-round pick out of Kansas State, Beebe continues to be the Cowboys’ top rookie of the year.

In addition to starting all seven games at center, Beebe has not been flagged for a penalty in a month. He added a huge fumble recovery early in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers.

Beebe is shaping up to be the Cowboys’ center for a very long time if he keeps playing like this.

Caelen Carson

The fifth round pick out of Wake Forest, Caelen Carson, was off to a solid start for this season.

Unfortunately, he has missed the last four weeks to a shoulder injury. He did get in some practice time last week, so he might see action next week against Atlanta.

Ryan Flournoy

The sixth-round pick from SE Missouri State, Ryan Flournoy, was in uniform against San Francisco in his first game after fumbling away his first NFL reception three weeks ago against the Lions.

He saw two snaps on offense but was never targeted by Dak Prescott. He did take 20 snaps on special teams.

Flournoy recorded one tackle, on a punt at the end of the Cowboys’ initial drive of the game.

He has 10 games left to find out if he’ll ever see another target as a receiver this season.

Nathan Thomas

Offensive Tackle Nathan Thomas, the seventh round pick out of Louisiana, has spent the season on injured reserve.

But at least he is still in the organization. His fellow seventh round pick, Justin Rogers, was cut before the season began and is now on the Bengals’ practice squad.

The Undrafted

With John Stephens out again for the year, tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, out of Minnesota, is now the third tight end on the roster.

Spann-Ford saw 19 offensive snaps on Sunday night and was targeted twice. Unfortunately, he failed to haul in either pass.

The other three undrafted rookies are currently on the practice squad.

Safety Emany Johnson, Defensive Tackle Denzel Daxon, and linebacker Brock Mogensen will likely remain there until an injury necessitates a call up.