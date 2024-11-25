Cowboys undrafted player had a career day in week 12

Starting for the second straight game because Trevon Diggs was ruled out, a undrafted defensive player for the Cowboys was attacked all day yesterday, and he had a career game against the Commanders.

Josh Butler was picked on by the Commanders’ passing game all day.

But in the end, Butler held his own, and then some. He was credited with a team-high 12 tackles. He also had a sack on Jayden Daniels and had three pass deflections.

Pretty good day for Josh Butler! — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 24, 2024

DaRon Bland 2.0?

Okay, fine. I am jumping the gun. DaRon Bland was drafted in the 5th round, but did not come into his own until last season. Maybe this could be the start of Butler.

Even when Diggs comes back to play opposite DaRon Bland, the Cowboys might have found another playmaker in Butler, who had been on the practice squad most of the season.

In those three broken up passes Sunday, tied the most pass breakups by an undrafted Cowboys player since 1994. The last undrafted Cowboy with three pass breakups in a game was Sterling Moore in 2013 against Green Bay (12/15).

He attended my favorite college, Michigan State. Butler redshirted his first season at MSU.

Josh Butler making plays today. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 24, 2024

As a redshirt freshman in 2016, he garnered snaps in 11 games, primarily on special teams.

As a sophomore in 2017, he started four games and collected 12 tackles. As a junior, he started five games, with 10 tackles and three passes defended. During his senior season in 2018, he started seven games, missing time due to injury.

He bounced around a bit before landing with the Cowboys. He played in the Spring League in 2021 for the Conquers of the development, then the Michigan Panthers for the USFL.

He started 11 games for them in 2023 and tallied 29 tackles. Man, something about the Cowboys finding these players in these other leagues. Maybe they should keep doing that instead of drafting busts.

I have a strong feeling that Mike McCarthy and Mike Zimmer are going to be brought back next season, and I am already getting sick thinking about it.

Contract

Some folks may not know all the ins and outs of Butler, but this season is the perfect chance to see what the Cowboys have in these players.

They need to figure out who will be able to make an impact in 2025, because at 4-7, they are playing for a draft spot. I was not a fan of that win yesterday, because of this, but Butler was a bright spot maybe going forward.

Josh Butler signed a 2 year , $1,755,000 contract with the Cowboys including an average annual salary of $877,500. In 2024, Butler will earn a base salary of $309,169, while carrying a cap hit of $309,169.

He is under contract until the end of 2025. That bolds well for a secondary that could be good if healthy next season with Diggs, Bland and Butler. Leaving Lewis in the slot.

Josh Butler has earned himself another year in the NFL and not on the practice squad — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 24, 2024

It is not like Butler will save the season or maybe even help in 2025, but he got attacked like crazy yesterday and played awesome.

It is a bright spot for this team, but I think Washington has come back to earth a bit, they peaked early, and lost to a team that should not have beaten them.

The Cowboys have a quick turnaround this week as they play the Giants on Thanksgiving. Another game they are going to win.

New York might be the worst team in football. That would put the Cowboys at 5-and-7, not an ideal record for a team who needs a high draft pick.

Butler will probably get work again like this if Diggs is out, but even if he returns, Butler has earned the right to see the field a bit more going forward.