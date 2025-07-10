Dallas Cowboys Running Back Competition Heats Up as Training Camp Opens

As the Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard for training camp, one area stands out as particularly uncertain: the running back group. With several names competing for limited roles, the team has important decisions to make before the season begins.

On the other side of the ball, cornerback Trevon Diggs is showing signs of progress as he works his way back from injury.

Crowded Backfield Creates Real Competition

The Cowboys begin camp without a true number-one running back.

Javonte Williams looks like the safest bet to make the roster. He had 51 receptions last season, one of the best marks among backs in the league, and fits well in an offense that asks running backs to catch passes and block consistently.

Rookie Jaydon Blue is also expected to push for playing time. He’s quick, dangerous in open space, and finished his final college season with 368 receiving yards. The team sees him as a possible third-down option.

With that in mind, Dallas faces an important question: Could the Cowboys keep four running backs this season?

The Big Dilemma

Dallas usually carries three running backs on the active roster. This year, that number could change. Williams and Blue are likely safe. The rest of the group must show value on special teams or in key game situations.

If Miles Sanders stays healthy and performs well, he could earn the third spot.

Phil Mafah’s power running may also give him an edge, especially if he stands out in short-yardage drills.

Hunter Luepke adds another wrinkle. If the team wants more flexibility in its blocking schemes, he could take a spot away from a traditional back.

What the team does here may depend on injuries or depth at other positions. Roster decisions are always connected, and the final group will reflect more than just who ran the ball well.

Trevon Diggs Making Positive Strides in Rehab

While the offense is sorting itself out, the Cowboys’ defense is tracking Trevon Diggs’ recovery. He missed most of the 2024 season after knee surgery and began light drills this summer.

Diggs was recently seen covering routes in a controlled setting, showing good movement and balance.

Dallas has placed him on the physically unable-to-perform (PUP) list for now, but Diggs may return in time for the season opener. Coach Brian Schottenheimer has said the team is being careful but is encouraged by his progress.

If Diggs returns to full strength, he will rejoin DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam in the secondary.

Diggs brings strong ball skills and changes the way the defense plays. Without him, the team gave up more passing yards and fewer takeaways last season.

His presence helps the Cowboys play tighter coverage and take more risks.

Key Decisions Coming Soon

The next few weeks in Oxnard will be crucial as the coaches get a clearer picture of how this roster will shape up.

With the running back situation still unsettled, every practice and preseason snap will carry extra weight. Meanwhile, Trevon Diggs’ progress in rehab remains a key storyline for the defense.

The team will need to balance giving him enough time to fully recover with the hope of having him ready early in the season.

These decisions won’t be easy.

The Cowboys must carefully evaluate not only talent but also versatility, special teams contributions, and how players fit into the overall game plan.

Injuries during camp could also affect who ultimately makes the cut. Depth at running back and in the secondary will be tested. How the coaches manage these areas will influence the team’s performance in the opening weeks.

With high expectations surrounding Dallas this season, there is little room for error. The choices made during training camp will ripple through the team’s preparation and confidence heading into the regular season.

How well the Cowboys address these challenges could set the tone for their entire year.