Dante Fowler could be in store for a huge year

by Aug 28, 2025

After spending a year with the Washington Commanders, Dante Fowler returns to the Dallas Cowboys, and honestly, I think he may be not only the most underrated player on the defense, but possibly the entire team.

During his first tenure with Dallas, Fowler had 10 sacks in two seasons.

He was also sharing snaps with DeMarcus Lawrence, Chauncey Golston, and Dorance Armstrong — all of whom are gone now. Fowler proved he could do more with added snaps, as he had 10.5 sacks for Washington last year.

Biggest Year Yet?

With everything that is going on with Micah Parsons and Payton Turner being out the first four games due to injury, Fowler has a chance to have his best season yet.

I am going to guess that Parsons will play at some point even if it is without a contract, but how long will it take him to play nearly every snap after missing 95% of the summer?

Outside of trading for George Pickens and resigning Osa, bringing back Fowler was the best move the front office did this offseason.

https://twitter.com/NickHarrisFWST/status/1953543958103298384

Fowler, 30, had just a combined 17.5 sacks in the previous four seasons, two with the Atlanta Falcons and two with the Dallas before joining the Commanders.

Outside of Fowler, look for Marshawn Kneeland and Sam Williams to be the other above-average pass rushers for the Cowboys.

Kneeland is entering his second year, and Williams is returning from a torn ACL, so if Micah is going to continue his hold in and maybe not play, Fowler is going to be the most trusted guy when it comes to the pass rush.

Matt Eberflus has a lot to prove this year after he was fired as head coach of the Chicago Bears. Fortunately for Dallas, he is much better suited as a defensive coordinator than he is as a head coach.

I don’t know how it will look when the Cowboys take on the Eagles next Thursday night, but I have a strong feeling that it could get ugly really fast.

I hope I am wrong, but this team has not been focused enough on football, and it has been exactly what Jerry Jones wanted it to be, nothing but drama.

I would not be surprised if he signed Parsons like two hours before opening kickoff just so he can take away from the Eagles dropping the banner of world champs, etc.

Either way, Fowler, as long as he stays on the field, should have a big year. It would help to have Parsons lining up next to him, but let’s see how this story ends.

