DeMarvion Overshown injury brings 2 major storylines to 2025

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown suffered one of the most devastating injuries the organization has had in the last decade.

After grinding back from a torn ACL in his rookie season, the former Texas Longhorn dominated in 2024. In 13 games, “Agent Zero” had 90 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, and one of the most electric pick-sixes you’ll ever see.

Overshown put special athleticism and talent on display, just for the year to be cut short by an even more severe knee injury; his second in three years.

The injury, a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL, is going to be a major aspect of the 2025 season. Between the talent he could bring to the defense during the year and the opportunities and holes it opens up for other players, the unit will be heavily influenced by his recovery.

Dallas hasn’t re-signed Eric Kendricks, and added a group of guys to replace him, so there will be a good number of new faces in Overshown’s absence.

Two storylines in particular will be crucial both early in the year and towards the back end, so let’s talk about them.

The Law Firm of Murray, Sanborn, & Liufau

As Matt Eberflus entered the fold as defensive coordinator, so did a pair of veteran linebackers. Kenneth Murray, a former first-round pick and Cowboys draft target, was traded for, and Jack Sanborn, an impressive former Bear under Eberflus, was signed.

Both are projected starters as things stand right now, and a young stud is also being asked to step up.

Marist Liufau, Dallas’s third-round pick in 2024 from Notre Dame, played in all 17 games in his rookie campaign and will have to bring even more to the table in DeMarvion Overshown’s absence.

Cowboys LB Marist Liufau has bulked up this offseason. Has added a lot of muscle to his frame, very noticeable. pic.twitter.com/xeohEgbRyR — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) June 3, 2025

These three will make up the linebacker corps to start the year.

Even with the elite athleticism missing from Overshown, Murray, Sanborn, and Liufau will bring a lot to the field as contrasting talents. It’s a great blend of youth, veteran experience, IQ, and firepower.

Murray and Sanborn could easily eclipse 100 tackles each, while a bulked-up Liufau projects as a de facto Overshown fill-in, even if he can’t fully replace his skill set.

Make no mistake about it, the front office has positioned this unit well to contribute in a big way.

DeMarvion Overshown’s Return Timeline

Of course, the other major storyline here is the return timeline for DeMarvion Overshown.

Some may say it’s too early to say this, but Overshown might just be the second-most-talented defensive player the Cowboys have. He is a baller, and if his progression tracks, there will be no denying his All-Pro level skill.

Without him, we’re looking at a huge loss, even if Murray, Sanborn, and Liufau do a great job. It is simply hard to see any of them replicating Overshown’s play. His skill set is just too unique.

So far, we have heard that he is “progressing well,” with optimism for a mid-season return, per FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz. The man himself has hinted at the Thanksgiving game against the Chiefs as a return date.

#Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown — was was announced today as the first player in franchise history to wear No. 0 — has been progressing well in his recovery from a significant knee injury, and there’s optimism he could return around the middle of the 2025 season, per sources.… pic.twitter.com/SXjtigU0md — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 9, 2025

It’s too far out to know with precision when he’ll be back, but the expectation is he will return this year, and that is big.

When the injury first happened, many feared he would miss all of this year. Between his own injury history and the severity of the new injury, we had no idea what a realistic timeline even looked like.

Barring any setbacks, we will see this emerging star back on the field, rocking number 0 for the first time. I don’t know about you, but I am already excited about the triumphant return of DeMarvion Overshown.