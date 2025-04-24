It’s 2025 NFL Draft Day: Could the Cowboys sweep the Volunteer state?

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, teams are finalizing their boards and scenarios, weighing potential steals, scheme fits, and long-term needs.

The Dallas Cowboys, always under the bright lights of expectation, find themselves in a unique position.

With a strong foundation and several key areas needing reinforcement, the Cowboys have an opportunity to make a bold and cohesive move: drafting three playmakers from the same college within the first three rounds.

The idea of selecting multiple players from the same program isn’t new.

Teams occasionally find chemistry, familiarity, and value in stacking talent from a single college pipeline.

For Dallas, selecting three players from the University of Tennessee not only address crucial needs, it would also reflect a savvy draft strategy rooted in continuity, athletic upside, and immediate impact.

This is the seventh and final installment of my short series where the Dallas Cowboys’ first three picks of the 2025 NFL Draft all hail from the same school.

Now, let’s take a look at how the Cowboys can improve their roster by selecting three players from the Volunteer state.

Round 1, Pick 12: DE James Pearce Jr.

The crown jewel of this hypothetical trio is James Pearce Jr., one of the premier edge rushers in the 2025 class.

Standing at 6’5″ with elite burst and bend, Pearce is a pass-rushing menace who would perfectly complement Micah Parsons on the Cowboys’ front seven.

With DeMarcus Lawrence gone to Seattle and Dallas always looking to reinforce its pass rush, Pearce fits the bill as a long-term cornerstone.

What makes Pearce particularly enticing is his production in the SEC.

He’s shown consistent growth, with double-digit sacks, disruptive TFL numbers, and an ability to set the edge against the run.

He brings versatility as a stand-up rusher or hand-in-the-dirt defensive end, and under DC Matt Eberflus’ system, he’d thrive in multiple alignments.

Pairing him with Parsons would give Dallas one of the most explosive pass-rushing duos in the NFL.

Round 2, Pick 44: RB Dylan Sampson

While not the most conventional second-round pick, Dylan Sampson offers the speed and shiftiness Dallas sorely missed after moving on from Tony Pollard.

Sampson, a home-run threat every time he touches the ball, possesses elite acceleration and fluid cutting ability, making him a perfect fit for a zone-blocking scheme that thrives on one-cut runners.

Sampson has proven his ability to produce both as a runner and receiver out of the backfield, with his receiving chops giving Dak Prescott another dynamic option on third downs.

The Cowboys have a glaring need at running back, with no clear RB1 currently on the roster.

Sampson may not fit the mold of a workhorse back, but as a committee leader with big-play potential, he could bring spark back to Dallas’ backfield.

Round 3, Pick 76: DT Omarr Norman-Lott

Rounding out the Tennessee trifecta is Omarr Norman-Lott, a stout and underrated defensive tackle with plenty of upside.

With the Cowboys looking to improve against the run, Norman-Lott provides a gritty, high-motor interior presence.

At 6’3″, 310 pounds, Norman-Lott combines power with surprising agility, making him capable of playing both nose and 3-tech in a rotational role.

He may not be flashy, but he brings the kind of dirty work and interior disruption that allows linebackers to stay clean and edge rushers to feast.

His synergy with Pearce could also be a hidden asset. Chemistry from college can translate into professional-level cohesion on stunts and gap control.

A Volunteer State of Mind

Drafting three players from the same school in early rounds may raise eyebrows, but in this scenario, it checks every box.

These Tennessee products aren’t just talented. They fill key needs and complement the existing Cowboys’ core.

Moreover, they bring a shared culture and familiarity that can accelerate development and locker room impact.

This strategy also sends a message: the Cowboys are embracing a youth movement while prioritizing athleticism and versatility.

With Pearce Jr. headlining the defensive selections, Sampson injecting juice into the offense, and Norman-Lott fortifying the trenches, Dallas could walk away from the first three rounds with one of the most coherent and impactful hauls in recent memory.