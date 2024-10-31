It’s spooky season in Dallas; Cowboys fans have plenty to be afraid of

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons this upcoming Sunday. As the visiting team, they will have to ask “trick or treat?” before entering the stadium.

Will they receive a trick or a treat? That depends on which Cowboys team shows up. If the team were to wear a costume for Halloween, I would dress it up as Frankenstein because it’s put together using many pieces after a slew of injuries.

Dallas enters the game missing their top four defensive ends, two of their top four cornerbacks, their WR2, and an offensive line that has more dents than usual. It’s a scary situation when you think about the upcoming schedule.

The Cowboys will travel to Atlanta before returning home to face Philadelphia and Houston. Then, they will travel to Washington to face the NFC East-leading Commanders.

It’s a scary time to be a Cowboys fan. In short, the team is not very good. They have good pieces, but they aren’t playing well together, and it’s reflected in the season stats. It’s spooky season in Dallas, and Cowboys fans have plenty to be afraid of this Halloween. Be afraid, Cowboys fans. Be very afraid.

I think I figured out what a run down is, but don’t tell Jim Halpert. This is a run down of the things the Cowboys are terrible at that should scare fans for the rest of the season. All stats provided by ESPN.com, NFL.com, and profootballreference.com.

Nightmare on Run Street

When HC Mike McCarthy lays his head on his pillow at night, he must have nightmares about the run game on both sides of the ball. Then, he wakes up and realizes it’s a living nightmare.

Here is how the Cowboys rank on rush offense:

74.1 yards per game (32nd)

3.4 yards per carry (32nd)

3 touchdowns (T-32nd)

0 BIG (20+ yards) runs (32nd and only team in the NFL without one)

Longest run 13 yards (32nd and next closest is 28 yards)

33 1st downs by rush (31st)

By all standards, the Cowboys’ run game has been absolutely horrendous. No wonder McCarthy is having nightmares. How can the offense be successful with such a poor run game?

Is it the scheme? The players? The execution? Whatever it is, they had better get a hold on it quickly.

Here is how they rank on the defensive side of the ball:

154.6 yards per game (T-32nd)

4.8 yards per carry (T-25th)

12 touchdowns (31st)

3 BIG (20+ yards) runs (T-4th)

Longest run 39 yards (9th)

68 1st downs by rush (29th)

As you can see, it’s slightly better on the defensive side of the ball, but not by much.

Like I mentioned above, the Cowboys are without their top four defensive ends. They are all out with injury, and the prospect of their return isn’t any time soon.

Children of the Mourn

Speaking of injuries, let’s do a short recap on which players are out.

Before the season even started, Sam Williams tore his ACL and MCL in training camp, and was immediately lost for the season. He was expected to make a huge leap in his production under new defensive coordinator, Mike Zimmer.

The next player to go down was All-Pro CB DaRon Bland. Bland suffered a foot injury that has sidelined him for every game this season. He might be available this weekend versus Atlanta, and would be a welcome addition to the defense.

Bland’s backup, Caelen Carson, hurt his shoulder in the week 3 loss to the Ravens, and has not returned to the field. Like Bland, Carson could return this weekend.

In the same game versus Baltimore, Dallas lost their defensive captain and vocal leader, DeMarcus Lawrence. He missed the next three games, and is on pace to miss a fourth. There isn’t a current ETA for his return.

Two more big blows occurred the following week in New York when Micah Parsons went down with a high ankle sprain and Brandin Cooks suffered an infection in his knee after a procedure was done after the game.

Neither of those two is expected back very soon, either. The team is in dire straits when it comes to injuries.

Foul Play

The last scary stat I will write about this fine Halloween morning is how badly undisciplined the Cowboys have been so far this season. Penalties and turnovers are plenty.

Dallas has given away the football 13 times (9 interceptions, 4 fumbles), and only taken it away five times. The (-8) differential ranks 29th in the league. We aren’t used to this. The Cowboys have been one of the top teams when it comes to takeaways for the past three seasons.

That success was under the coordination of Dan Quinn. He’s now the head coach in Washington, and has them in first place in the NFC East with a 6-2 record.

Penalties have also been a factor in the way the season has gone. The Cowboys have had 53 penalties called against them, and 11 declined. Those 53 rank as the 11th most this season.

The amount of penalties are a concern, but it’s the type of penalties that concern me most. Pre-snap penalties hurt teams the most, and the Cowboys are trying to be the best (worst) at them in the league. Here is their penalty breakdown, provided by footballdb.com:

Delay of Game, 2 (T-15th most)

False Start, 12 (T-10th most)

Offensive Holding, 9 (T-11th most)

Unnecessary Roughness, 3 (T-8th most)

If the Cowboys don’t get their penalties and giveaways under control, the season could get scarier than it already is.

Happy Halloween, Cowboys Nation. Be safe, have fun, and don’t forget to inspect your kids’ candy and take your share. If you don’t have kids, eat all the candy. Cross your fingers that the Cowboys will give us a treat instead of a trick this Sunday.