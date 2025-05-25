Javonte Williams is poised to reignite the Cowboys’ rushing attack

New Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams’ journey back to form has been anything but easy.

Three years ago, the talented running back suffered a devastating knee injury while playing for the Denver Broncos, tearing both his ACL and LCL, along with additional structural damage.

The injury cast a shadow over what was a promising young career, threatening to derail Williams’ physical style of play and dynamic explosiveness.

Now, as he enters a fresh chapter with the Dallas Cowboys, Williams appears poised to reclaim the powerful form that once made him one of the up-and-coming young stars in the league and reignite the Cowboys’ rushing attack.

Back to the Future

In a recent interview with dallascowboys.com staff writer Tommy Yarrish, Williams briefly commented on his recovery.

I feel completely like myself. I probably can get more flexible and things like that, but as far as healing up, that I feel like is done.

Reports from offseason workouts indicate that Williams has regained his burst, lateral quickness, and confidence, key components that were diminished in the early stages of his recovery.

After struggling to regain consistency last season in Denver, his transition to Dallas offers a reset button, both physically and mentally.

At just 24 years old, time is still on his side.

The Cowboys are betting on his upside, hoping he can rediscover the balance and tackle-breaking ability that made him a second-round pick in 2021.

What We Can Expect

If Williams returns to even 85-90% of his pre-injury self, the Cowboys’ running back room will be in excellent shape.

While Dallas parted ways with RB Tony Pollard and made Rico Dowdle the feature back in 2024, the offense lacked a true power runner capable of handling short-yardage and inside-zone duties.

Williams, known for his bruising style and ability to shed would-be tacklers, could fill that role while also contributing in the passing game as a reliable checkdown option.

Excluding his injury-shortened 2022 season, Williams has not posted less than 43 receptions in any of his other three campaigns.

He is a sneaky good receiving option out of the backfield.

With promising depth behind him after drafting speedster Jaydon Blue and wrecking ball Phil Mafah, the Cowboys won’t need to overload Williams early in the season.

If he proves healthy and productive, he could quickly become the engine of a balanced Dallas offense.

For Williams, 2025 isn’t just another season. It’s a chance to remind the league of the player he once was.

And for the Cowboys, that could be the difference between good and great.