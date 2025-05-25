One main factor makes the Cowboys 2025 NFC East favorites

Since stepping onto the field as the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback in 2016, Dak Prescott has carved out a legacy defined by leadership, resilience, and dominance, particularly within his own division.

Prescott boasts a stellar 33-8 career record against NFC East opponents, a mark that highlights his consistent ability to deliver in one of the NFL’s most competitive and scrutinized divisions.

Prescott’s success has come against the backdrop of ever-changing rivals.

Whether facing the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, or New York Giants, he has consistently risen to the occasion.

Division Dominance

His division wins have often come in crucial moments, battles for playoff positioning, primetime matchups, and must-win situations.

Prescott’s poise and control at the line of scrimmage, coupled with his dual-threat capability, have been critical factors in his NFC East success.

Under Prescott, the Cowboys have regularly finished atop the division standings, appearing in the playoffs multiple times.

While the team’s postseason success remains a topic of scrutiny, there’s no denying Prescott’s ability to command the NFC East.

With the return of a healthy offensive line, a potent receiving corps led by wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and an innovative coaching staff, Prescott remains the division’s gold standard under center.

Despite the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl a season ago and maintaining a talented roster for 2025, the Cowboys, led by Prescott’s commanding 33-8 division record, should be considered NFC East favorites.

That mark of success is more than a stat; it’s a trend that spans nearly a decade. Prescott hasn’t just beaten division rivals, he’s owned them.

Even in seasons where the Eagles surged nationally, the Cowboys consistently took care of business within the division.

Prescott’s familiarity with rival defenses, ability to exploit mismatches, and overall consistency give Dallas a competitive edge few teams can match.

Until another quarterback proves capable of consistently beating Prescott in divisional play, the Cowboys should enter each season as the NFC East team to beat.

The Field

By comparison, the rest of the NFC East quarterbacks just don’t match up to Prescott’s dominance in the division.

Yes, I know Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is fresh off of a Super Bowl victory, and newest New York Giant Russell Wilson has a win with his time with Seattle.

However, Hurts has a 16-9 record vs the NFC East, already one more loss than Prescott in five fewer seasons.

Wilson is new to the division, and his backup, rookie Jaxson Dart, might not even play this season.

Washington’s Jayden Daniels is entering his sophomore season, and posted a 4-2 record in the division last year.

For now, the division remains Dak Prescott’s domain. A veteran quarterback with the stats, wins, and experience to back up his claim as king of the East.