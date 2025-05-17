Cowboys cornerback room could make-or-break 2025 season

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback room is a prime example of how fast things change in the NFL. DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs once seemed like a sure-fire bet to be an All-Pro duo, but in 2025, that feels like a pipe dream.

Bland, now 25 years old, suffered a foot fracture before the 2024 season, and his timeline for return seemed to always be wrong; he ended up playing in just seven games, with no interceptions.

One season bogged down by a nagging injury isn’t uncommon in the NFL, so perhaps Bland gets back on track in 2025, but Diggs’ situation is scary, no matter how you frame it.

Although he spoke this week as though expecting to play tomorrow, #Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs requires knee surgery and is out for the season.

A team source says he injured his knee playing Monday night in the loss to the Bengals. His season ends prematurely for 2nd year in row. pic.twitter.com/T0UXWmwyqq — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) December 14, 2024

Following back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons, Diggs tore his ACL in September 2023. In the 604 days since, he has played in just 13 games for the Cowboys.

His big comeback season last year did not go according to plan, and in January, he underwent a second major knee surgery. This time, a “chondral tissue graft” could keep him on the sidelines as the season gets underway.

Needless to say, uncertainty looms large around Dallas’ top two corners, and the performance of the depth behind them could make or break the 2025 season.

The Cowboys have two young, high-potential guys that will be asked to step up regardless of the health of Bland and Diggs, and two veteran names that are looking to recharge their careers after rough starts.

Is that going to be enough against elite passing offenses, or could things quickly turn sour if bad luck and unprepared play continue to follow the Cowboys cornerback depth chart?

Who Can Dallas Count On?

To analyze who would become their top guy if injuries strike again, let’s push both DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs to the side for a moment; after all, that’s something the Cowboys had to do last season.

Shavon Revel Jr., Dallas’ 3rd round pick in the 2025 draft, is the top name you’d think of.

The only problem? He is recovering from a torn ACL, and that’s why they were able to get him with the 76th pick.

Clearly, they have some level of confidence in the former East Carolina star’s health, otherwise they wouldn’t have drafted him, but that doesn’t take away the risk of having an injured corner as the top option behind two other injury-prone guys.

#Cowboys newest CB, Shavon Revel Jr., is recovering from a torn ACL and should be ready by July, per multiple reports. This was a video back in March from @_RyanFowler_ showing Revel running on a treadmill at “21 mph.” Things seem to be progressing well. pic.twitter.com/eplXcvnPat — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) April 26, 2025

Additionally, the kid is a rookie, and his college experience is limited. After spending his freshman season at Louisburg, a JUCO, he played in just 24 games for ECU.

I love Revel’s talent, and I see a very bright future ahead for him, but his injury and lack of experience both on the field and against top talent could provide some bumps in his rookie season.

Beyond Revel, Dallas may look to fellow North Carolina college player, Caelen Carson, to make an impact.

The Wake Forest product and 2024 draftee garnered some major hype heading into last season, but it never seemed to come together.

Mike McCarthy CB Caelen Carson (shoulder) needs to take “a big step today” at the #DallasCowboys padded practice today to be able to play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/Pnx0CGLMSU — Garrett Podell (@garrettpodell) October 3, 2024

Carson suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out for the majority of the year, and in the six games he did play in, his performance was not that impressive. You can bet they are going to give him another look, however, before tossing him to the side.

Lastly, you’ve got both Andrew Booth Jr. and Kaiir Elam, two guys who have followed a shockingly similar career path.

Booth, the 42nd pick in the 2022 draft, was a First-Team All-ACC guy at Clemson, but that potential never came through with the Minnesota Vikings. In short, he was a non-factor in their secondary.

They traded him to Dallas in 2024, and in a young room, he’s now one of the most experienced guys around.

Elam was the 23rd pick in the same class, as the Buffalo Bills saw a 1st-round caliber talent from Florida. His tenure there was even worse than Booth’s in Minnesota.

Starting in just 12 games over three seasons, Elam never came close to the hype he had as a Gator, and the Bills ended their failed experiment this spring when they sent him to the Cowboys cornerback room for a late-round pick swap.

Both Booth and Elam have struggled to find their NFL footing, but if you look at Dallas’ depth chart, it is clear they are counting on at least one of them to step up.

Cornerback health and performance will be a huge storyline for the 2025 Cowboys, and no matter how you feel about their two stars, a third player must break out if the defense is going to have success.