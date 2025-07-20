Cowboys Pass Rush Reinforcements: 3 Free Agents Get Workouts

Most fans would agree that the Dallas Cowboys pass rush is not the roster’s strongest area right now. The loss of DeMarcus Lawrence has left them without a clear second force on the rush, and their depth is also lacking.

The front office did take note of this early in the offseason and made moves to supplement what was lost.

They signed former Cowboy Dante Fowler Jr., 2021 top draft prospect Payton Turner, and veteran Solomon Thomas in free agency. In the draft, they went back to the pass rush well, drafting Donovan Ezeiruaku in the second round.

It was really a defensive line overhaul from last year, and it seems that the shakeup may not be over quite yet.

The #Cowboys are working out several free agent pass rushers ahead of camp, including Jesse Luketa, Kameron Cline and James Houston, per sources. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 20, 2025

Dallas is now bringing in three pass-rush-centric free agents before camp begins, so let’s talk about them and what they could bring to this Cowboys roster.

Kameron Cline: Longtime UDFA Veteran Brings Size, Not Experience

The first of three we’ll talk about is the guy with the least amount of true NFL playing experience.

Kameron Cline, a former South Dakota Coyote in college and undrafted free agent signing of the Colts in the 2020 offseason, has managed to stick around the NFL without ever really getting into game action.

I am sincerely intrigued by Kameron Cline and his abilities. UDFA out of South Dakota last year. Didn't have a combine last year because of Covid but was putting up elite numbers in training for a 6'4" 285 pound DT. Not saying he's a roster lock but the Colts do like him a lot. pic.twitter.com/IM0wFDszm5 — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) March 21, 2021

In four years, across Indianapolis, Buffalo, and New York’s practice squad, Kline has registered just three career tackles, no sacks, and no tackles for loss.

Despite the lack of production, the man knows how to stay in the league, and you have to give him props for that. He does carry a huge frame for a defensive end, at 6’4″, 285 lbs, and that’s likely what Dallas is interested in.

Kline could be another big-bodied depth piece for the Cowboys pass rush.

James Houston IV: Former Key Contributor, Now Looking For Second Chance

In 2022, it looked like Lions rookie James Houston IV was going to become their next great pass rusher. Four years later, he’s without a team in July and hasn’t recorded multiple sacks since that first year.

Houston, now 26, had a ridiculous eight sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits in just nine games as a rookie.

It was a sixth-round pick that made the Detroit front office look like geniuses.

The #Detroit Lions are releasing pass rusher James Houston, per sources.



Houston had eight sacks as a rookie in 2022 but has been in and out of the Detroit lineup since then. pic.twitter.com/rDJiWTtxn4 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 26, 2024

Unfortunately for Houston, that is where his NFL career peaked. His sophomore season was cut short by a fibula injury, and he barely contributed last season as a depth piece before getting cut from the Lions and claimed by the Browns.

Out of all the free agents we’re talking about, he would easily be the biggest wildcard for the Cowboys pass rush. If he finds that 2022 magic, it could be a phenomenal depth signing.

Jesse Luketa: Momentum From 2024 Season, Chance For More in Dallas

Finally, we have a name on this list who is coming off their best season yet.

Jesse Luketa, a Canadian-born former Nittany Lion in college, second-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft, and late-round flyer in the NFL Draft, is working out for Dallas as well.

The 2022 Arizona Cardinals draftee stuck around the organization for three years and didn’t get much burn until this past season.

Jesse Luketa has had a nice week.



That lower body twitch makes him a nightmare for blockers in space. pic.twitter.com/QIVU85lJtw — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 4, 2022

In 2024, he registered his first sack, finishing the year with three in total, and set career highs in tackles, tackles for loss, and quarterback hits. Despite all of that, he hasn’t been rewarded with a new contract. The Cowboys might change that.

Luketa is the youngest player on this list, and the only one who has produced recently. His size is similar to that of Micah Parsons, and they are close friends, which, depth-wise, could be the impetus behind their interest.

If the Cowboys want a lottery ticket, they’ll take a shot on Houston; if they’re just looking for a camp body, it’ll be Kline; but if they want the best chance at 2025 production, Luketa’s the pick.