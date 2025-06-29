Some of the Cowboys best LBs this century were undersized

Welcome back to the All-Quarter Century Dallas Cowboys Team series, where I continue honoring the top players from the last 25 years; starting with the 2000 season through the end of 2024.

This series has already spotlighted the skill positions, the offensive line, and most recently, the defensive line.

Today, we turn our attention to the linebackers: a unit that’s been shaped by toughness, intelligence, and, at times, sheer resilience.

As a reminder, Cowboys legends from the 1990s who saw the tail end of their careers in the early 2000s were not considered, even if they had some snaps post-Y2K.

Similarly, current Cowboys are ineligible.

That guideline made omitting young stars like Micah Parsons difficult—but his time for accolades will come soon enough.

This list is about players who left their mark and exited the franchise before the 2025 season began.

The Cowboys have had their ups and downs at linebacker over the past 25 years, but a few names stand out as foundational pieces.

Whether they were sideline-to-sideline tacklers, quiet leaders, or emotional centers of the defense.

Here are the top Cowboys linebackers from the past quarter-century.

Remember, this is my personal list of all-century linebackers. Think someone else should be included? Let me know in the comments!

Sean Lee (2010-2020)

If not for injuries, Sean Lee might have gone down as the greatest Cowboys linebacker not named Chuck Howley.

Even still, his instincts, film study habits, and leadership made him the heartbeat of the defense for an entire decade.

Lee’s ability to diagnose plays before they developed was unmatched, and when healthy, he was a legitimate All-Pro-caliber linebacker.

He finished with over 800 tackles and served as both a mentor and tone-setter for younger teammates.

Dexter Coakley (1997-2004)

Dexter Coakley was a tackling machine and a model of consistency.

Though his career began in the late ’90s, he was still playing at a high level well into the 2000s.

He made three Pro Bowls and was part of the bridge from the dynasty years into the new millennium.

Coakley’s speed and range allowed him to excel in coverage and against the run, often leading the team in tackles.

Despite his smaller stature (5’10”, 236lbs), Coakley played bigger on the field, and I always enjoyed watching him wreak havoc for opposing offenses.

Dat Nguyen (1999-2005)

The first Vietnamese-American to play in the NFL, Dat Nguyen defied doubters with his football IQ and relentless motor.

slightly undersized for the position, he made up for it with impeccable positioning and heart.

In 2003, he led the team with 173 tackles, and was a true field general who brought stability to a Cowboys defense in transition.

Fun fact about Nguyen: he attended high school in Rockport, TX, just a short drive away from where I grew up.

Bradie James (2003-2011)

Bradie James didn’t always get the national recognition, but his importance to the Cowboys defense can’t be overstated.

He led the team in tackles for six straight seasons and became the defensive captain following the retirement of Nguyen.

James was a reliable thumper in the middle who always played with toughness and accountability.

Rolando McClain (2014-2015)

Yes, his time in Dallas was short. And yes, his off-field issues ultimately derailed what could have been a great run.

But in 2014, Rolando McClain was arguably the best linebacker in football not named Luke Kuechly.

Acquired unexpectedly after a brief retirement, McClain brought physicality, range, and a fiery attitude the Cowboys hadn’t had in years.

His play that season was instrumental in the team’s 12-4 campaign and playoff return.

Up Next: Defensive Backs