Hall of Fame hopeful headlines Cowboys’ All-Century secondary

As I continue building my All-Quarter Century Dallas Cowboys Team, highlighting the best players from 2000 through the end of the 2024 season, we now reach the final level of the defense: the secondary.

This marks Part V in the series, following previous entries on skill positions, the offensive line, defensive line, and linebackers.

As always, players from the Cowboys’ 1990s dynasty who played sparingly in the early 2000s were not considered. Likewise, current Cowboys remain ineligible.

While some recent contributors like Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland might earn spots in the future, this list is reserved for players whose Cowboys tenure is already complete.

With the NFL shifting toward pass-heavy offenses, the modern base defense is often a Nickel package: three cornerbacks and two safeties.

So that’s the format we’ll use: five “starters” in our secondary, plus a couple of depth pieces who made a lasting impression during their time in Dallas.

These defensive backs brought a mix of intelligence, toughness, and playmaking ability that helped define various eras of Cowboys football.

Cornerbacks

Terence Newman (2003-2011)

Drafted fifth overall in 2003, Terence Newman stepped in as the Cowboys’ top corner and held that role for nearly a decade.

He was a complete player: fast, physical, and intelligent.

Newman totaled 32 interceptions during his career and was a two-time Pro Bowler.

While he didn’t always get the national respect he deserved, he was the definition of consistency in a revolving secondary.

Orlando Scandrick (2008-2017)

Orlando Scandrick made his mark as one of the league’s top slot cornerbacks.

While rarely flashy, he was incredibly dependable, particularly in man coverage against quick, shifty receivers.

His feisty attitude and ability to play both outside and inside gave Dallas defensive flexibility, and he logged over 125 games in a Cowboy uniform: more than most corners in team history.

Jourdan Lewis (2017-2024)

Though injuries interrupted stretches of his career, Jourdan Lewis was an impact player when healthy.

His 2021 campaign, where he recorded three interceptions and 61 tackles, was his peak, but Lewis’s career was defined by smart coverage, open-field tackling, and a knack for making plays in the slot.

He carved out a long career with toughness and versatility, and turned that into a fat, new contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars following the 2024 season.

Anthony Henry (2005-2008)

One of the key free-agent additions of the Bill Parcells era, Anthony Henry was a steady and physical presence opposite Newman.

He grabbed 12 interceptions in his four years with Dallas and brought a veteran presence to a young secondary still finding its identity.

Henry might not have been flashy, but he was a steady player whose smarts showed on the field.

Safeties

Darren Woodson (1992-2004)

Yes, Darren Woodson’s career began in the glory days of the 1990s, but he played all the way through 2004, just enough to be eligible here.

The final seasons of his career were spent mentoring younger players while still producing at a high level.

A 3x All-Pro and 5x Pro Bowler, Woodson was as complete a safety as the NFL has ever seen: physical, instinctive, and a true leader on and off the field.

Roy Williams (2002-2008)

Drafted eighth overall in 2002, Roy Williams immediately brought a highlight-reel presence to the defense.

His big hits and physicality struck fear into receivers and ball carriers alike.

Though his struggles in coverage became more exposed as the league evolved, his five Pro Bowls and 19 career interceptions show just how impactful he was in his prime.

Jayron Kearse (2021-2024)

A late bloomer, Jayron Kearse arrived in Dallas and quickly made his presence felt.

A hybrid safety-linebacker type, he brought attitude, leadership, and positional flexibility.

Kearse wasn’t just a role player. He was the tone-setter in Dan Quinn’s secondary, particularly during the 2021 and 2022 seasons when Dallas had one of the league’s best defenses.

Up Next: Special Teams