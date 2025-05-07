Can the Cowboys get enough production from former 1st-round pick?

If the Dallas Cowboys front office does something well, it has been drafting talent in the first round and hitting a home run most of the time.

Mainly on the offensive line, and just like they did from 2011 through 2014 when they drafted Tyron Smith, Zach Martin and Travis Frederick, we have seen them try and mimic this again the last three years.

I really like the Tyler Booker pick, and we already know what Tyler Smith has done in his first couple of years in the league.

That leaves Tyler Guyton, a raw talent who has every chance to be a stud, but the Cowboys are gambling with him and, to be fair, most guys struggle in their rookie year, but they shouldn’t let old habits stay the same.

The way their roster is currently constructed I agree. But if they find a quality WR2, Tyler Guyton takes jump, and the Cowboys get something out of Revel, Diggs, or Elam they’ll be just fine in 2025-2026. https://t.co/DimMYtvD20 — Connor Livesay (@ConnorNFLDraft) April 28, 2025

What Do I Mean?

Both tackle positions have major question marks.

Not only is Terence Steele a cut candidate, but Guyton struggled mightily at left tackle in year one.

It would be asinine to give up on Guyton after one season, but the Cowboys are playing a dangerous game with their rumored plan for the former Oklahoma star.

According to Cowboys writer Patrik Walker, Guyton will remain at left tackle next season, and to start the year I am perfectly okay with that.

Guyton showed flashes of a Pro Bowl-caliber left tackle as a rookie. The issue is with the pre-snap penalties.

Even though Guyton ranked 26th in snaps played at left tackle, he committed the second-most penalties at the position (18), per PFF.

Guyton’s penalties derailed a number of promising drives and Mike McCarthy responded by essentially benching the rookie, though not entirely.

Dallas Cowboys offensive line:



RT: Terence Steele

RG: Tyler Booker

C: Cooper Beebe

LG: Tyler Smith

LT: Tyler Guyton — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 25, 2025

He only started 11 of the 15 games he played, but would check into those games after the first couple of possessions.

Sounds Promising

Of course we hear some type of talk like this every year about coaches hyping up players, etc. Yet, I hope this time it works out for the better.

“Tyler Guyton has been in the weight room every day. He’s working his (butt) off,” Schottenheimer said to DallasCowboys.com. “To me, that’s really exciting.”

The offensive-minded head coach also mentioned the influence that new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams has imprinted on his young linemen.

“I think the influence of Klayton, the influence of Connor Riley, I think that package was so important for us, and I think we hit a home run.”

Comparing the offensive line situation in 2024 to the situation in 2025, things actually look better for Guyton as we sit today.

Not many players can struggle as much as Guyton did last year and be given a better situation to work in the following year.

They will probably stick with him regardless of the result, just because if they miss him and Mazi Smith, both first round picks in recent years, it will not be a good look.

These are two guys that need to figure it out to help this team be successful. The offense is already going to struggle as it is with only CeeDee Lamb as the only featured play maker on that side of the ball.

First round pick Tyler Booker. pic.twitter.com/yyH6phDGhs — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 3, 2025

They will need a strong offensive line play with a new running back by committee. It could get very ugly if they struggle again this season.

So, yes, I think that Guyton will be fine, but the Dallas Cowboys hands are tied. Do you just say” Oh well and give up on him, no, but how long do you let him stay in the starting lineup if he struggles again the start the year?

The three T’s are going to need to ball it up this season and show why they were first round picks.

Story will be updated soon to reflect the trade of George Pickens!