A Sunday without Dallas Cowboys football is always nice when they either win or are on a bye week, so you don’t have to worry about them.

If you did not tune in for the football game last night between the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders, I am sorry. It was a great way to end a surprisingly good day of Sunday football.

The Broncos won the game in overtime, 27-26, after the Commanders scored a touchdown and decided to go for two and the win in OT, but did not get it.

SPOILER ALERT

So, to the title of this post, what I saw last night from the Commanders is good for the Dallas Cowboys’ chances of catching the Eagles in the NFC East.

Now they could also end the Cowboys’ chances on Christmas Day as they play them one more time as well.

Yes, Dallas still has to handle their own business and pretty much win out, including beating the Detroit Lions this Thursday Night, but they will also need a few teams that play the Eagles to beat them.

Philly still has the Chargers, Bills and Commanders twice to finish the year.

Even if Jayden Daniels does not play for the Commanders the rest of the year, they looked really good last night with Marcus Mariota against maybe the second best defense in football.

Mariota finished the game with 50 pass attempts. Zach Ertz had 10 of his 28 completions for 106 yards.

https://twitter.com/fliff/status/1995357577572458775?s=20

Dan Quinn and this team are not going to bend over to anyone even with only three wins on their resume as the year finishes.

If the NFC East is still in play, you bet the Commanders team we saw last night could beat the Eagles at least once, and as I said, they could very well make Christmas for us Cowboys fans one that we want to forget.

Now remember, the NFC East has not had a repeat winner in back-to-back years since the Eagles did it in 2004, the longest streak in NFL history, and if the Cowboys want to keep that record alive, they could use a little help from the Washington Commanders as we enter the last five games of the season.

These last five weeks starting on Thursday are going to be a lot more fun than I thought they would be coming out of the bye week, but it really won’t matter if you beat the Eagles, Chiefs back to back and then lose to the Lions this week.

Take care of business.