Dak Prescott is making a push in the race for NFL MVP with a three-game hot streak the fans have been waiting to see.

We fans have been able to watch Prescott and the Cowboys take down a lowly Las Vegas Raiders team, which most outside of Cowboys’ Nation took as a battle between NFL bottom-feeders.

Then in a matter of four days, the Cowboys knocked off both of last year’s Super Bowl teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Prescott has forced the league to take his season seriously.

A Run That Changed the Tone of the Season

I knew if the Cowboys’ defense could put up a fight in games, the offensive firepower, and one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL could take this team on a run.

Over the three-game win streak, Dallas hasn’t just played better football, they’ve looked like a different team.

During the three-game win streak, Prescott has been MVP caliber, he has completed 69.4% of his passes for 942 yards, eight passing touchdowns, and only two interceptions.

With an average per attempt of 8.72 yards and a passer rating over 100 in all of these games, we are seeing MVP Dak.

Beating Champions Should Carry Weight

Every team that has played the Las Vegas Raiders has put up good numbers, but two of the three games came against the Eagles and Chiefs, the Super Bowl champions and runners-up.

That matters in the MVP discussion.

We all know MVP voters look for signature moments, they look for games that define a season, look for a quarterback who can elevate their team when everything is on the line.

Have we not seen Prescott check all those boxes.

He has outdueled star quarterbacks, delivered in the fourth quarters, and played winning football when Dallas needed it most.

The MVP Odds are Catching Up

At the beginning of the season, Prescott was buried down the futures board in MVP odds on FanDuel at +25000, barely considered a contender.

After this three game hot streak those odds have shifted.

Dak Prescott now sits at +10000, according to FanDuel.

Trailing several other quarterbacks such as the MVP leader Matthew Stafford, who is sitting at -240 to win the award.

If Dallas Keeps Winning, Prescott Will Keep Climbing

Fans know the MVP conversation isn’t decided in September or October, it’s decided in November and December.

Dak Prescott is peaking at the right time and so is this team.

If Prescott keeps playing at this level and the Cowboys keep winning, Prescott won’t just be in the mix, he will be near the top.

The Dak Prescott MVP push is real, it’s growing game by game, and after beating both of last years Super Bowl teams in back to back games, this team and Dak Prescott are hard to ignore.