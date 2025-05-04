3 Cowboys wide receiver trade targets in 2025

With the 2025 NFL Draft behind us, one clear weakness needs fixing in Dallas: the Cowboys wide receiver room.

The front office pulled off the same draft surprise as they did in 2024. In both classes, Dallas walked into the draft with wide receiver and running back last year at the top of their lists, just to come out completely empty-handed.

With Tetairoa McMillan off the board, the Cowboys passed on their secondary receiver options for Tyler Booker, and they seemingly never liked their options at receiver after that.

Jerry Jones would not say whether Tetairoa McMillan would have been the Cowboys pick had he been available at 12. He was asked how bad the Cowboys need to add a WR and RB on Friday. pic.twitter.com/8kiVQxny1a — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 25, 2025

Dallas can shout from the rooftops that they like their in-house options, but this group is not good enough; it needs to be addressed.

Rumors have circulated about potentially signing free agents like Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen, but the Cowboys could find younger, more long-term options on the trade market. They’ve done it before with Jonathan Mingo and Brandin Cooks, and they could do it again.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at three trade targets that could bolster the Cowboys wide receiver room on day one.

Christian Watson: The Odd Man Out In Green Bay

The Packers, with the 23rd pick, did what many Cowboys fans hoped their team would do: they drafted Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden.

It was a surprise to see him fall to Green Bay, but they turned in his card right away when he did. What it means for the rest of their depth chart, however, could provide the Cowboys with an opportunity after all.

Christian Watson, Green Bay’s 34th overall pick in 2022, will be a free agent after this season.

Coming off a dominant collegiate career at North Dakota State, Watson was highly doubted as a deep-threat prospect. The Cowboys themselves had a lot of interest in him at the time.

CHRISTIAN “LEAGUE WINNER” WATSON’S 6TH TD IN HIS LAST THREE GAMES pic.twitter.com/nhqsCXPPbG — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) November 28, 2022

Ultimately, it wasn’t in the cards then, as Dallas went with Tyler Smith 10 picks ahead of Watson, but with his contract expiring, Golden arriving, and a plateau hit statistically, the Cowboys could pursue him for a second time.

Watson is now fourth on the depth chart, and he’s got legitimate options breathing down his neck. Rookie Savion Williams, veteran Dontayvion Wicks, and free-agent addition Mecole Hardman could all knock him down further.

He’s a consistent 600+ yard receiver, and with his elite speed and size, could provide the big-play threat that Dallas desperately needs, for a fairly low cost.

Cedrick Wilson: A Reunion Brewing In Dallas?

The Cowboys wide receiver room could improve from a simple reunion with a familiar face. Cedrick Wilson, the team’s sixth-round pick in 2018, is looking for a career rejuvenation.

After emerging in Dallas and leaving in free agency, Wilson has failed to replicate his success. In the three seasons outside the Cowboys uniform, he combined for 643 receiving yards. He had 603 in 2021 with Dallas.

That difference is staggering, and while it’s mainly due to a downturn in ability from age, a reunion with Dak Prescott in a major role could bring him back.

New Orleans, which signed former Cowboy Brandin Cooks this offseason, has Wilson ranked sixth on the depth chart. This is the last season of a two-year deal he signed with the Saints, so they could look to move off of him to save money.

Saints WR corps from tallest to shortest:



Bub Means 6-2, 215

Kevin Austin Jr. 6-2, 200

Cedrick Wilson Jr. 6-2, 197

Dante Pettis 6-1, 195

Chris Olave 6-0, 187

Rashid Shaheed 6-0, 180

Mason Tipton 5-11, 187

Brandin Cooks 5-10, 189 — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) March 21, 2025

If Dallas looked to trade for him, it might not cost more than a seventh-round pick. His value is at an all-time low.

The Cowboys wide receiver corps does have some young faces that deserve reps, but you also need veteran options, and ones with more chemistry and experience with Prescott.

Wilson would provide that, and potentially more, if he’s brought back home.

Treylon Burks: Is The Grass Greener In Dallas?

It seems like Dallas is intent on being connected with Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks forever.

In 2023, the front office loved him as a highly touted prospect from Arkansas. It has been rumored that if he were available when they picked, he would have been their choice over Smith, which would have been a mistake.

Burks, in contrast to Smith, has not come close to an All-Pro season.

In three seasons in Tennessee, he totaled 444 yards, 221 yards, and 34 last season. He suffered an ACL tear in Week 7, which shut him, and potentially his Titans career, down.

Titans HC Brian Callahan said WR Treylon Burks underwent surgery on his torn ACL and he will be out for the season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2024

It simply hasn’t worked out for the Titans and Burks; he’s been in trade rumors for two seasons now, and they just drafted Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, who could steal even more of his snaps, once healthy.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, did their homework on him during the draft, and over the last few seasons, as Tennessee has shopped him.

Now may be the perfect time to strike.

Burks has a lot to prove before I can confidently say he’d contribute in the Cowboys wide receiver room, but the potential was once there, and perhaps a change of scenery can bring it back out.