The Dallas Cowboys could use some help at 2 positions

If you didn’t know already, an NFL football game will be played this month. Yes, a preseason game, but we are still getting closer and closer to Dallas Cowboys football.

The Cowboys are set to depart for training camp in less a month. When they get to Oxnard, we will be able to really dive into the depth chart and who is standing out, and others who might be on the doorstep of being cut.

Until we get to that point though, as you look over the depth chart, I see two major needs still and adding a couple of bodies to take to camp would not hurt.

Cornerback

Two-time Pro Bowl corner Trevon Diggs is still recovering from his knee surgery, and third-round draft choice Shavon Revel, still rehabbing from his torn ACL suffered after the third game this past season at East Carolina, are already at a disadvantage.

DaRon Bland is going to be the main guy for a while, but after that, who is this team depending on? Caelen Carson, Kaiir Elam. I am not a fan of what this depth chart looks like at the moment.

"Gabe Davis has taken a couple of visits.. I haven't heard a ton on Amari Cooper.. Keenan Allen, Stephon Gilmore, and Rasul Douglas are still out there as well.. If you're a free agent the leverage comes right before Training Camp" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/9aCjWpRHGK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 27, 2025

Stephon Gilmore is a guy that I would still keep an eye on, it seems unlikely he would return, but he wants to play this year and says that it needs to be the right spot.

“I want to play this year, it’s just got to be the right situation,” he said on The Money Down podcast. “It’s got to be the right situation for me. I’m not just gonna sign anywhere. … I still love the game. I still can contribute. It’s just got to be the right place.”

Defensive Tackle

It is Osa Odighizuwa and everyone else at defensive tackle. He is the only guy today that I trust.

Defensive ends and pass rushers do not count. In terms of just stuffing up the middle like you are supposed to do as a tackle, nobody else I trust.

Especially with how much the Cowboys have struggled to stop the run in recent years.

The biggest moves they made were drafting Jay Toia in the seventh round of this year’s draft and adding Solomon Thomas in free agency.

Mazi Smith has got to make the biggest leap in the history of mankind or I have a very strong feeling this will be his last season as a Dallas Cowboys.

The front office missed on that one bad.

The issue is when you look at the free agent market this late into the summer at defensive tackle, the best player you see on this list is probably Quinton Jefferson. Not ideal, but hey maybe bring in a guy and you never know.