Blue Lights and Silver Helmets: 5 Cowboys Arrests That Didn’t Stop the Show

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the NFL’s most recognizable and scrutinized franchises, both on and off the field. While the team has had decades of success, it’s also dealt with a fair share of off-field incidents involving player arrests.

This article provides a complete and up-to-date overview of every player arrested while still an active member of the Cowboys, including the charges and the team’s performance that season.

Cowboys Arrested Over the Years

1. KaVontae Turpin (WR/Return Specialist)

Arrest Date : July 5, 2025

: July 5, 2025 Charges : Misdemeanor marijuana possession (<2 oz) and unlawful carrying of a weapon

: Misdemeanor marijuana possession (<2 oz) and unlawful carrying of a weapon Season Record: Offseason

KaVontae Turpin, the Cowboys’ electric return specialist and 2024 All-Pro, was arrested in Allen, Texas, just months after signing a three-year, $18 million extension.

According to police, Turpin was pulled over for a traffic violation, and a search revealed marijuana and an unregistered firearm. He was released on bond but now faces possible discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The arrest cast a shadow over an already disappointing 2024 season and could impact special teams in 2025.

2. Antwaun Woods (Defensive Tackle)

Arrest Date : December 3, 2019

: December 3, 2019 Charges : Possession of marijuana (2-4 oz) and tampering with evidence

: Possession of marijuana (2-4 oz) and tampering with evidence Season Record: 2019—8-8 (2nd in NFC East)

Woods was arrested during the regular season in Frisco, Texas, after being pulled over and found with multiple containers of marijuana. Police also accused him of trying to hide or dispose of evidence during the stop.

Woods remained on the roster through the end of the season, which finished with a mediocre 8-8 record and no playoff berth.

3. Rico Gathers (Tight End)

Arrest Date : August 31, 2018

: August 31, 2018 Charges : Marijuana possession

: Marijuana possession Season Record: 2018—10-6 (1st in NFC East, Wild Card win)

Gathers, a former Baylor basketball player turned tight end, was arrested during the preseason just before the final roster cuts.

Although he had minimal playing time, his arrest added to an ongoing debate about player conduct and the team’s tolerance level. Despite the distraction, the Cowboys won the division and advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs.

4. Darren Hambrick (Linebacker)

Arrest Date : January 26, 1999

: January 26, 1999 Charges : Fleeing from police after a traffic stop

: Fleeing from police after a traffic stop Season Record: 1999—8-8 (2nd in NFC East, Wild Card loss)

Darren Hambrick made headlines for fleeing police during a routine stop. The incident occurred during the offseason, while the player was still under contract.

He remained on the team in 1999 before being released.

5. Jay Ratliff (Defensive Tackle)

Arrest Date : January 22, 2013

: January 22, 2013 Charges : Driving under the influence (DUI) after a crash with a semi-truck

: Driving under the influence (DUI) after a crash with a semi-truck Season Record: 2013—8-8 (2nd in NFC East, No playoffs)

Ratliff, a four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, was arrested before the 2013 offseason.

He collided with a semi-truck while driving intoxicated and was later charged with a DUI. The incident capped a season filled with injuries and internal tension, and Ratliff would be released during the 2013 campaign.

Do Arrests Affect Team Performance

Interestingly, there’s no clear correlation between these arrests and the Cowboys’ performance in those respective seasons.

In fact, the team finished 10-6 and made the playoffs in 2018, the year a player was arrested. Four out of the five seasons, the Cowboys finished at or above .500, and the upcoming season remains undetermined.

Of the players listed, Turpin and Ratliff had the most significant on-field roles at the time of their arrests.

Turpin led the NFL in return yardage and scored multiple special-teams touchdowns in 2024.

Ratliff, a cornerstone on defense for several years, was already dealing with health and locker room issues before his DUI arrest. Woods, Gathers, and Hambrick were rotational or fringe contributors.

Context Matters: Timing and Public Perception

The arrests ranged from preseason detainments (Gathers) to in-season incidents (Woods) and postseason troubles (Hambrick, Ratliff).

While not all led to suspensions or immediate consequences, they fed into a long-running media narrative that the Cowboys tolerate off-field problems more than other franchises.

In reality, most of these players either faced legal discipline, were released soon after, or were phased out due to performance or injury.

The Cowboys organization typically reacts swiftly to legal issues, though fan perception sometimes tells a different story.

Looking Ahead: What Turpin’s Arrest Could Mean

KaVontae Turpin’s arrest is the most recent and perhaps the most consequential on this list.

As one of the league’s best return men and a dynamic weapon for Dallas, his legal situation could significantly impact the team’s 2025 outlook.

If suspended, the Cowboys could lose a critical field-position advantage and spark plug on special teams.

His case is still pending, and under the NFL’s conduct policy, punishment can be handed down even without a conviction.

The Cowboys have yet to make an official statement on whether Turpin will participate in training camp later this month.

Arrests Haven’t Derailed the Cowboys’ Seasons in the Past

While the Cowboys have had a handful of players arrested while on the active roster, the incidents haven’t derailed the team’s season in most cases.

Still, each event draws major media coverage and puts pressure on the organization to manage its brand carefully.

KaVontae Turpin’s 2025 arrest could shape the tone of the upcoming season, especially for a team looking to bounce back from a disappointing year.

As the spotlight remains firmly on Dallas, fans and analysts will be watching how the Cowboys handle their latest off-field challenge—and whether it impacts their return to playoff contention.