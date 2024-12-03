Cowboys can’t keep making this same mistake in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys host the Cincinnati Bengals in week 14 on Monday night football, and the good thing for them is they are good on one side of the ball, but not the other.

With that said, even if Dallas wins this football game somehow, that will only put them at 6-and-7, and they still have a hill to climb to even sniff the playoffs. The only win left on the schedule might be the Carolina Panthers, but hey have been playing well!

With that said, my guess is that Dallas finishes with six or seven wins, putting them at around pick 13, 14 or 15 in the NFL draft in April.

I was hoping for a top-10 pick, but it just seems like that might not happen with the last two wins.

The #Cowboys are getting very efficient play from Rico Dowdle.



Why would you want to spend your top asset in the draft hoping to get this same efficiency? https://t.co/XtFU10KjhY — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 29, 2024

Don’t Do It Again

What do I mean by don’t do it again is drafting the University of Michigan defensive lineman that is projected to land right in the heart of where the Dallas Cowboys will be drafting in April of 2025.

Currently, Dallas is sitting at pick no. 13, but will flip-flop a few spots over the next few weeks until the end of the season, depending on what they and other teams do.

It started when they drafted defensive end Taco Charlton in 2018 with the 28th overall pick. He played two seasons with the Cowboys, and only had 4 sacks.

What a bust this guy was. It was one of the worst picks this front office has made over the years. Let me remind you that they took him over T.J. Watt, wow that hurts.

We like Taco Charlton...Jerry Jones voice — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 7, 2024

They then took Mazi Smith two years ago with the 21st overall pick, and he has been a huge disappointment also.

People are ready to give up on him now, due to his lack of production in his first two years. You all should already know he was a no show during his rookie season a year ago, he was so bad. I could have done what he did.

This season, In Weeks 10 through 12, Smith had a 55 or higher overall defensive grade in all three games, two of them over 60.

His run defense grades have all been over 60, with two of those over 70.

His average overall grade was 62.9, and his run defense average was 70.5. That 70.5-run grade would put him in the top 15 in the league this year.

Mazi Smith has stacked together some really good games in a row. Very encouraging. https://t.co/DMXNcS0Wh6 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 29, 2024

So maybe he has found a pulse, but all I am asking his, please Jerry Jones don’t make the same mistake and draft Kenneth Grant from Michigan.

Fresh Face

I am really unsure what is going to happen to Mike McCarthy and if he will be in the the draft room in April.

I think Jerry is letting him play this year out, but really hoping he does not use the injuries as an excuse to bring him back for one more year.

This team needs a fresh face, new ideas, somebody who is young, can give them some juice.

play calling still a mystery with Mike McCarthy — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 29, 2024

I can’t be the one to tell you who the Dallas Cowboys should draft in the first round, but I think we all can agree that they need to avoid the mistake of drafting a Michigan defensive player who is going to be right around their pick in the middle of the first round.

We have seen it not work, and for some reason, I feel like they might do it again.

Nonetheless, all of us will start talking about draft season before we know it, and my only wish is that they don’t take a Michigan player with the first round pick, or reach for a player that can’t make an impact on day one.