This Cowboys All-Century unit is special

Hello, readers and welcome back to Part VI of my All-Century Dallas Cowboys team.

We’ve already spotlighted the skill players, offensive line, defensive line, linebackers, and most recently, the secondary.

Now we turn our attention to a group of specialists who often get overlooked, but whose contributions over the past 25 years have been vital to the Dallas Cowboys’ success.

This is the sixth installment of my All-Century Cowboys Team, a series focused strictly on players from 2000 to 2024.

That means current roster members aren’t eligible, and while a few names from the end of the ‘90s dynasty may have technically played into the early 2000s, this list prioritizes those whose impact came after the new millennium.

The special teams unit may not get the fanfare that stars on offense or defense do, but consistent production in the kicking game can often mean the difference between winning and losing.

This group includes a kicker, punter, long snapper, and return specialist, all of whom delivered excellence in their roles.

Kicker

Dan Bailey (2011-2017)

For several years, Dan Bailey was the most accurate kicker in NFL history, and easily the most dependable leg the Cowboys have ever had.

His 86.6% field goal percentage still stands tall in team record books, and he was clutch from distance, nailing 27 kicks from 50 yards or longer in a Dallas uniform.

Whether it was a routine 33-yarder or a pressure-packed attempt with the game on the line, Bailey rarely flinched.

He also earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2015 and provided steady scoring during both the Tony Romo and early Dak Prescott eras.

Punter

Mat McBriar (2005-2014)

An Australian import with a booming leg, Mat McBriar became a 2x Pro Bowler and one of the most effective punters in Cowboys history.

He led the NFL in punting average in both 2006 and 2010 and was consistently able to flip field position with towering hangtime and precise placement.

McBriar had six seasons averaging 45.0 yards or more per punt and was a reliable weapon in the hidden-yardage battle every Sunday.

Return Specialist

Dwayne Harris (2011-2015)

Whether it was fielding punts or bringing back kickoffs, Dwayne Harris was a live wire.

He averaged 26.5 yards per kickoff return and 11.1 per punt return during his Dallas tenure, scoring multiple special teams touchdowns and even adding the occasional big block or tackle on coverage units.

His 78-yard punt return touchdown against the Giants in 2013 remains one of the most electrifying special teams plays in recent memory.

A true tone-setter, Harris brought toughness and energy every time he took the field.

Line Specialist

L.P. Ladouceur (2005-2020)

Arguably the most underappreciated model of consistency in franchise history, L.P. Ladouceur handled long-snapping duties for 16 seasons without a single botched snap.

That kind of perfection over hundreds of games is nearly unheard of. His chemistry with Bailey, McBriar, and later Chris Jones, helped stabilize the Cowboys’ kicking game for over a decade and a half.

He may not have drawn headlines, but within the building, his dependability was gold.

Up Next: Coaches