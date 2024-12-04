This should be the Cowboys’ offensive line going forward

As sad as it was for the Dallas Cowboys to think that Zack Martin’s departure due to injury a few weeks back was the end of his career, it might have been a blessing in disguise.

The Cowboys’ running game has suddenly come to life since Martin went down.

But a new right guard isn’t the only reason for the running attack’s recent success.

Tyler Guyton played just 14 snaps at left tackle before going down with an injury. Chuma Edoga played the remaining 62 snaps.

Edoga, aside from getting flagged for a face mask penalty early in the game, had a solid effort in his first game of the year.

For most of the day, the offensive line was Edoga and Tyler Smith on the left of center Cooper Beebe. Brock Hoffman and Terence Steele manned the right side.

Steele had his struggles.

Hoffman was manhandling every Giants player he could get his hands on.

Over the last two games, Rico Dowdle has 41 carries for 198 yards and one touchdown.

Over the first 10 games, Dowdle had 402 yards on 93 carries. He hadn’t scored a rushing touchdown prior to scoring on Thanksgiving Day.

He has three receiving touchdowns for the year, however.

Going from nine carries and 40 yards per game to 20 carries and 99 yards a game means your offensive line is opening holes.

It also means your offensive play caller understands he needs to balance the attack. That’s a big reason why Dallas is on a two-game win streak.

The 2025 Starting Offensive Line

A lot of pundits are calling for Dallas to draft offensive and defensive linemen in the first two rounds in April.

Hard pass.

The Cowboys have bigger needs at the skill positions – running back and wide receiver. They don’t need to spend draft capital on the lines.

Especially when they already have their starting five on the roster.

LT – Tyler Smith

LG – T.J. Bass

C – Cooper Beebe

RG – Brock Hoffman

RT – Tyler Guyton

That gives Dallas a backup line of Edoga, Asim Richards, and Matt Waletzko. Terence Steele needs to either be an expensive backup, traded away, or become a June 1st cut.

Steele just isn’t good enough to be a starter anymore.

The 2023 Draft Class Blossoms

The much-maligned 2023 Draft Class is starting to make some noise.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown missed all of 2023 due to a knee injury. He’s been roaring like a lion this entire season.

His game-changing Pick Six against the Giants has been the icing on the cake of a solid first year playing.

Overshown also has a fumble recovery and is averaging eight tackles a game.

Last year’s first pick, Mazi Smith, had a nightmare rookie season, but he’s finding his stride under Mike Zimmer.

Smith averaged about four tackles a game in November and recorded half a sack against the Giants. Not a bad recovery.

His fellow Wolverine alum, tight end Luke Schoonmaker, is taking advantage of Jake Ferguson’s absence due to a concussion.

Over the last three weeks, Schoonmaker has become a favorite target of Cooper Rush. Schoonmaker has been targeted 20 times in the last three games.

The second-year player has 14 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Schoonmaker has already doubled his targets this season over 2023. He had just eight catches for 65 yards as a rookie.

He has 22 receptions for 200 yards this season.

Overall, a nice rebound for the 2023 kids.

The Rookie Report

The 2024 Draft Class is still finding their way for the most part.

Top pick Tyler Guyton was injured and left the game after just 14 plays. Second rounder Marshawn Kneeland is still recovering from a knee injury.

Third rounder Marist Liufau had just eight defensive snaps and 16 more on special teams but failed to record a stat.

Fellow third rounder Cooper Beebe continues to shine at center, having taken every snap at the position for Dallas this year.

Fifth rounder Caelen Carson still hasn’t played since the loss to the Eagles on Nov. 3rd. With the return of Brandin Cooks and the acquisition of Jonathan Mingo, six rounder Ryan Flournoy has been banished back to inactive.

Brevyn Spann-Ford, the undrafted free agent tight end saw 33 offensive snaps. But his lone stat was a tackle during one of his eight plays on special teams.