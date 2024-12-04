A Dallas Cowboys football blog

Inside The Star » Cowboys News » Players & Roster » This should be the Cowboys’ offensive line going forward

This should be the Cowboys’ offensive line going forward

By Richard Paolinelli

Leave a reply

Richard Paolinelli
Richard Paolinelli
0

As sad as it was for the Dallas Cowboys to think that Zack Martin’s departure due to injury a few weeks back was the end of his career, it might have been a blessing in disguise.

The Cowboys’ running game has suddenly come to life since Martin went down.

To Sit or Play Zack Martin, That is the Question?

But a new right guard isn’t the only reason for the running attack’s recent success.

Tyler Guyton played just 14 snaps at left tackle before going down with an injury. Chuma Edoga played the remaining 62 snaps.

Edoga, aside from getting flagged for a face mask penalty early in the game, had a solid effort in his first game of the year.

For most of the day, the offensive line was Edoga and Tyler Smith on the left of center Cooper Beebe. Brock Hoffman and Terence Steele manned the right side.

Steele had his struggles.

Hoffman was manhandling every Giants player he could get his hands on.

Over the last two games, Rico Dowdle has 41 carries for 198 yards and one touchdown.

Rico DOwdle (23) scored the lone Cowboys' touchdown against the Cardinals. (Photo by the Dallas Morning News)

Over the first 10 games, Dowdle had 402 yards on 93 carries. He hadn’t scored a rushing touchdown prior to scoring on Thanksgiving Day.

He has three receiving touchdowns for the year, however.

Going from nine carries and 40 yards per game to 20 carries and 99 yards a game means your offensive line is opening holes.

It also means your offensive play caller understands he needs to balance the attack. That’s a big reason why Dallas is on a two-game win streak.

The 2025 Starting Offensive Line

A lot of pundits are calling for Dallas to draft offensive and defensive linemen in the first two rounds in April.

Hard pass.

The Cowboys have bigger needs at the skill positions – running back and wide receiver. They don’t need to spend draft capital on the lines.

Tyler Smith, wearing number 73 in a white and blue uniform, prepares to block during the game.

Especially when they already have their starting five on the roster.

  • LT – Tyler Smith
  • LG – T.J. Bass
  • C – Cooper Beebe
  • RG – Brock Hoffman
  • RT – Tyler Guyton

That gives Dallas a backup line of Edoga, Asim Richards, and Matt Waletzko. Terence Steele needs to either be an expensive backup, traded away, or become a June 1st cut.

Steele just isn’t good enough to be a starter anymore.

The 2023 Draft Class Blossoms

The much-maligned 2023 Draft Class is starting to make some noise.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown missed all of 2023 due to a knee injury. He’s been roaring like a lion this entire season.

His game-changing Pick Six against the Giants has been the icing on the cake of a solid first year playing.

During a game, a football player in a blue and white uniform from the Cowboys draft class throws a precise pass, highlighting the team's 2024 resurgence.

Overshown also has a fumble recovery and is averaging eight tackles a game.

Last year’s first pick, Mazi Smith, had a nightmare rookie season, but he’s finding his stride under Mike Zimmer.

Smith averaged about four tackles a game in November and recorded half a sack against the Giants. Not a bad recovery.

His fellow Wolverine alum, tight end Luke Schoonmaker, is taking advantage of Jake Ferguson’s absence due to a concussion.

Over the last three weeks, Schoonmaker has become a favorite target of Cooper Rush. Schoonmaker has been targeted 20 times in the last three games.

The second-year player has 14 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Schoonmaker has already doubled his targets this season over 2023. He had just eight catches for 65 yards as a rookie.

He has 22 receptions for 200 yards this season.

Overall, a nice rebound for the 2023 kids.

The Rookie Report

The 2024 Draft Class is still finding their way for the most part.

Top pick Tyler Guyton was injured and left the game after just 14 plays. Second rounder Marshawn Kneeland is still recovering from a knee injury.

Rookie Tyler Guyton afflicted with yellow flag-itis in win

Third rounder Marist Liufau had just eight defensive snaps and 16 more on special teams but failed to record a stat.

Fellow third rounder Cooper Beebe continues to shine at center, having taken every snap at the position for Dallas this year.

Fifth rounder Caelen Carson still hasn’t played since the loss to the Eagles on Nov. 3rd. With the return of Brandin Cooks and the acquisition of Jonathan Mingo, six rounder Ryan Flournoy has been banished back to inactive.

Brevyn Spann-Ford, the undrafted free agent tight end saw 33 offensive snaps. But his lone stat was a tackle during one of his eight plays on special teams.

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli

Staff Writer

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author. In addition to his work at InsideTheStar.com, he has a Substack -- Dispatches From A SciFi Scribe – where he discusses numerous topics, including sports in general. He started his newspaper career in 1991 with the Gallup (NM) Independent before going to the Modesto (CA) Bee, Gustine (CA) Press-Standard, and Turlock (CA) Journal -- where he won the 2001 Best Sports Story, in the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest. He then moved to the Merced (CA) Sun-Star, Tracy (CA) Press, Patch and finished his career in 2011 with the San Francisco (CA) Examiner. He has written two Non-Fiction sports books, 11 novels, and has over 30 published short stories.

Follow this author:

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

OLDER

Cowboys can’t keep making this same mistake in 2025

Newer

I Want to Play a Game: Which 5 Cowboys would you start the team with?