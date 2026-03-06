Trey Hendrickson would be better for Dallas than Maxx Crosby

If you haven’t been paying much attention to the news the last few days, the buzz around Maxx Crosby has really started to heat up, and the Dallas Cowboys have been in the thick of talks.

Yet, with the asking price of Crosby, I think turning attention to Trey Hendrickson is a way better option for the Dallas Cowboys, and not just because of the asking price. The production speaks for itself.

Take a look at the stats below and tell me what you think.

Trey VS. Maxx

So let me first say, I don’t care who the team is. If the Raiders truly want TWO first-round picks, no chance in heck I am doing that deal, I don’t care.

Crosby will be 29 when the season starts, and a great player, sure, but no shot I am giving up two for him.

As for Hendrickson, Dallas would still have to pay some decent change for him, but this is why I think it would be better and probably not cost them as much in the long run.

Trey is two years older, but has had two seasons of 15 or more sacks. Crosby has not. Hendrickson has also had four seasons of 13 or more sacks; Maxx has one.

In the last three seasons, Hendrickson has had a better pass rush win %. Now he was hurt last year and put on IR, but is all good now.

Things are moving fast re Maxx Crosby. Last night Dallas thought they were close to a deal but since then other teams have raised the ante and potentially are offering the Raiders 2 1st round picks Expected Dallas to now shift their focus to Trey Hendrickson — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 5, 2026

Numbers Don’t Lie

Pass rush win percentage, 25: Hendrickson = 25.3, Crosby = 15.5. 24: Hendrickson = 25.7, Crosby = 14.9. 23: Hendrickson = 26.7, Crosby = 19.6.

The only push back that many folks could have about this is the injury last season, and the fact that Crosby is also on a better deal than Hendrickson would sign, in addition to having two full fewer seasons of wear and tear, but still, is that worth giving up two first round picks?

If Jerry Jones makes his one big move this offseason by signing Trey, and using both those first round picks and adding to the defense, and making sure that George Pickens gets locked up, you instantly become a condenser with Parker now running the defense with a brand-new staff.

Look, I won’t be mad if either one of these guys are a new member of the Dallas Cowboys, if they can hang onto at least one of those first round picks.

If they get Crosby by giving up one of them, okay, fine.

You add either one of these pass rushers to the defensive line of Osa Odighizuwa, Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams, it instantly becomes maybe the best defensive line in football.

The secondary is still a major issue, but winning games starts at the line of scrimmage and if they end up trading Micah Parsons, and flipping him in the end for three of these players, give credit to Jerry Jones.

It should be a very fun start to free agency, and we already saw the Bears make a big move with the Bills trading DJ Moore yesterday, so things are starting to heat up, but at the end of the day I wouldn’t hate either one of these guys as the next guy rushing the passer in Dallas.

"I think Dallas does make a lot of sense for Trey Hendrickson.. He's gonna have a market and I hope he gets a major deal somewhere" ~ @PSchrags #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/kNuTf2lTbF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 5, 2026

Off to a good start right now this offseason, and more moves should be on the way, and as long as Jerry Jones and the rest of the crew stay in the spotlight, everything should continue to go in the right direction.

Of course, I probably talked them right out of this, and we will have to settle for them signing another former first round pick that has not panned out and Jerry will expect us all to be happy that they tried to sign big-time names.