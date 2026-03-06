The Biggest Playoff Takeaways Heading Into the 2026 NFL Season

The 2025 NFL playoffs produced several strong storylines that now shape expectations for the 2026 season. Top seeds such as the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks moved forward in the postseason, while the Los Angeles Rams advanced after a tight overtime win against the Chicago Bears.

Fans across Texas followed these developments closely, especially when discussion shifted to the Dallas Cowboys and their path back to the postseason.

Analysts, fan forums, and betting pages tracked every move from playoff teams and compared them with Dallas’ current roster outlook.

Many supporters track the team through fan pages, advanced analytics, and detailed betting coverage across the state. Some observers even look at industry trackers and the best sportsbooks in Texas to see how the wider market views team movement before the 2026 NFL season.

The conversation now centers on how playoff teams will evolve and how Dallas fits into that race.

Rams Show Stability as a Championship Model

The Rams handled the playoffs with the efficiency of a team that’s been there before.

Matthew Stafford stayed sharp, and Sean McVay’s system again proved reliable under pressure.

In freezing conditions, Los Angeles edged Chicago in overtime, leaning heavily on running back Kyren Williams. He scored both touchdowns and totaled 117 scrimmage yards, accounting for a third of the team’s offense.

Stafford confirmed his return for 2026 after an MVP-winning season.

The core receiving group: Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, remains intact. The main concern is on the offensive line, with Rob Havenstein retiring and depth pieces set to hit free agency.

The Rams remain built to win now, but are nearing a decision point at quarterback. If they pass on one in the 2026 class, they’ll need to target a future starter in 2027.

The current structure still works, but the front office can’t delay succession planning for much longer.

Patriots Defense Resets Expectations

New England reached the AFC title game by overwhelming opponents on defense. They forced five turnovers in their win over Houston, four interceptions from C.J. Stroud and one fumble.

With defensive coordinator Terrell Williams sidelined, assistant Zak Kuhr called plays. Under him, the defense logged 13 sacks, 46 pressures, and eight takeaways.

It’s one of the top postseason defensive runs in recent years.

Head coach Mike Vrabel built around proven veterans like DE Milton Williams and CB Christian Gonzalez. The team rarely blitzes, relying on line strength and disciplined coverage.

Drake Maye’s development remains the variable. The second-year QB showed flashes, but the offense still needs more at receiver.

Stefon Diggs is reportedly set to be released once the new league year begins, so the team will need to target help in the draft. The backfield is already solid with Stevenson and Henderson. If Maye takes a step, the Patriots can stay in the Super Bowl conversation.

Dallas Cowboys Enter 2026 With Defensive Pressure

The Cowboys’ path back to the postseason depends entirely on defense. The offense, led by Dak Prescott, is already producing. He ranked fifth in QBR and 13th in completion percentage.

Still, Dallas finished 7-9-1 and missed the playoffs because of its defensive collapse.

The unit allowed the league’s highest point total. That forced shootouts the team couldn’t survive. Prescott often played from behind, despite putting up top-tier metrics.

Dallas responded by firing Matt Eberflus and hiring Christian Parker to run the defense. The hope is that even a league-average performance on that side could get them back into contention.

The front office has over $100 million in cap space and two first-round picks. The rebuild can happen quickly, but execution must match the resources.

The offense is ready.

The defense will decide whether this team plays in January.

Seahawks and Broncos Highlight the League’s Shift

Seattle and Denver reached the conference title games behind new leadership and fresh, new rosters. The Seahawks, under second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, have built one of the league’s top defenses. The front features Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy, while the secondary includes Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love, both core pieces under long-term deals.

Seattle’s offense remains unsettled. Sam Darnold started through the playoffs, but coordinator Klint Kubiak left for a head coaching job. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who earned Offensive Player of the Year, is the key to their next steps. The new play-caller will shape the team’s trajectory in 2026.

The league isn’t waiting for traditional powers to catch up. These teams moved fast, made key choices, and now sit among the top contenders. Anyone chasing them has little margin for error.