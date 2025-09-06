2 Cowboys defenders who deserved more playing time Thursday night

The Dallas Cowboys may have fallen short in Thursday night’s rivalry clash against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the defense still showed flashes of resilience.

While the unit did an admirable job bottling up running back Saquon Barkley, limiting him to just 62 yards on 17 carries (3.6 yards per attempt), the real difference came from QB Jalen Hurts.

Hurts repeatedly extended drives with his legs, finishing with 62 rushing yards and two touchdowns, punishing the Cowboys on crucial downs.

Amid the loss, two young defenders stood out despite limited opportunities: LB Marist Liufau and DE James Houston.

Both received fewer than 10 defensive snaps, but their impact in that short window should prompt the Cowboys to expand their roles moving forward.

Marist Liufau: Speed and Tenacity

Marist Liufau has already established himself as a demon on special teams, flying downfield with relentless energy and delivering tone-setting tackles.

That same speed and tenacity are exactly what the Cowboys need more of on defense, especially against quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts, who thrive on breaking contain and creating chaos outside the pocket.

On Thursday, Liufau logged just six defensive snaps. That’s far too few for a player whose athleticism could be a difference-maker.

Kenneth Murray saw the majority of the snaps alongside the starting unit, but Murray struggled with anticipation and reaction speed Thursday night.

Liufau’s explosiveness and ability to close space quickly could help Dallas contain those scramble lanes that Hurts repeatedly exploited.

The Eagles exposed a vulnerability in the Cowboys’ linebacker corps, being a half-step slow on key downs, and Liufau could be the answer. His limited usage on defense does not reflect his upside.

Six snaps is simply not enough for a player capable of injecting energy and closing speed into the heart of Dallas’ defense. If given more chances, Liufau has the tools to swing the momentum in critical moments.

James Houston: Setting the Edge

James Houston was just as underutilized in the defensive rotation, logging only nine defensive snaps.

Despite the limited role, he made one of the most memorable plays of the night when he shot through what looked to be a double team and tackled Barkley for a four-yard loss in the backfield.

Plays like that don’t happen by accident. Houston showed both his instincts and raw strength in breaking down a run play that few others could have stopped.

Perhaps even more encouraging was his consistency when asked to set the edge. Houston did not give ground easily, holding up against the Eagles’ talented offensive line and keeping Barkley contained from bouncing outside.

That kind of discipline is invaluable, especially against a team built on misdirection and perimeter runs.

Nine snaps is simply not enough for a defender who is proving he can hold his own in the trenches.

Dante Fowler started the game and got the bulk of the rotational work, but Houston showed more impact in a fraction of the time.

The Cowboys would be wise to give him an extended look moving forward, particularly in matchups where physical edge play is critical.