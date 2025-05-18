2025 could be Jake Ferguson’s last as a Dallas Cowboy

It’s been over three years since the Dallas Cowboys selected then-Wisconsin tight end, Jake Ferguson, with the 129th pick.

In that time, we’ve seen him skyrocket from a small contributor in his rookie year to a Pro Bowler in his sophomore season. Unfortunately, that success didn’t carry over to 2024, and it could be the reason Dallas lets him walk next offseason.

Ferguson, 26, is headed into the final year of his rookie deal. After this season, he will hit free agency, barring an extension.

Jake Ferguson has less than 500 yards and 0 TDs in 2024. Needless to say, 2025 will be a massive season for him. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 29, 2024

The problem for “Ferg” is the list of guys who also need contract extensions.

Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, George Pickens, Brandon Aubrey, and Tyler Smith will likely all receive big new deals in the next two years. Is there room in that group for a tight end who had no touchdown catches in 14 games last year?

We all know the Cowboys limit their spending, and it just seems like he’s on pace to be the odd man out when it’s time to talk dollars.

What would Jake Ferguson need to do to turn that tide? Let’s talk about it.

Jake Ferguson: Cowboys Career On The Line

If Ferguson wants to remain a Cowboy long term, or at least get paid a good amount to be here, he’ll need a bounce-back 2025.

Dallas has a bunch of young tight ends behind him that they like, namely Luke Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford, John Stephens Jr., and Princeton Fant. He needs to give the front office a reason to pay him, rather than subbing in one of those younger, cheaper options.

With Pickens in the building, some may argue it’ll be harder for him to make that splash, but so much defensive focus on the wide receivers may open up the middle for him.

Essentially, Dak Prescott’s love of the seam throw isn’t going anywhere.

the most Dak Prescott throw of all time 3rd and 11? hell yeah we're throwing the tight-window seam ball pic.twitter.com/DpUbzu832F — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) November 29, 2023

If teams are hyper-focused on the underneath for Lamb, and the outside deep shot with Pickens, that middle could frequently end up wide open for big yardage.

We all know Jake Ferguson is a dog; it could be that the 2024 quarterback carousel, with Prescott injured, ended any chance of another big Ferguson season. That means two things: his 2024 production wasn’t his fault, and 2025 could get him back to normal.

If that doesn’t happen, and the Lamb/Pickens duo eats too many targets, I think we’ll see Ferguson land elsewhere in free agency. That said, don’t count out a big year from him and a payday in return.