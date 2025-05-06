2025 Cowboys: UDFA Gems with Roster-Busting Potential

The Dallas Cowboys have a proud history of turning undrafted free agents (UDFAs) into meaningful contributors.

From Tony Romo to Markquese Bell, the team has shown that overlooked talent can become critical to its success.

As the Cowboys prepare for the 2025 NFL season, several new UDFAs are already catching the eyes of coaches and analysts during rookie minicamp.

This year’s class features players who could help the team at positions where depth is needed: wide receiver, tight end, linebacker, and in the secondary.

Below are five UDFAs from the Cowboys’ 2025 class with the best shot at making the 53-man roster.

1. Traeshon Holden, WR, Oregon

Traeshon Holden may be the most promising of this year’s UDFA crop.

The former Oregon and Alabama receiver brings excellent size (6’3”, 215 pounds) and physicality to the position.

Known for his strong hands, ability to win contested catches, and route-running skills, Holden will make his presence felt early during team activities.

Holden is coming into the offseason with a chip on his shoulder. He had this to say:

“I was hurt,” Holden said. “That 24-hour rule, I was hurting. But now, I’m here, and I’m ready to make it happen. I’ll do what I can to show everybody that I belong.”

He will also come to the Dallas Cowboys with a familiar face, his co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach from the University of Oregon, Junior Adams. Adams has taken over the receivers coach position with the Cowboys.

He had this to say about getting to play for Coach Adams again:

“I’m very excited. He told me if he got a chance to come get me, he was coming to get me,” Holden said. “He knows he got a dawg, and I’m ready to make it happen.”

With the Cowboys searching for dependable depth behind CeeDee Lamb, Holden has a clear path to stand out.

The departure of Brandin Cooks and the uncertainty around the younger receivers opens the door for a player like Holden to step in and contribute immediately, especially in red-zone situations or on third downs.

Why he can make it: Holden’s blend of size, experience, and toughness fits perfectly into a wide receiver room that needs reliability and depth.

2. Rivaldo Fairweather, TE, Auburn

Rivaldo Fairweather is another UDFA with legitimate potential to crack the roster.

At 6’5” and over 250 pounds, the Auburn product combines NFL size with the versatility to be a dual-threat tight end.

He impressed at Auburn with his blocking ability and flashed potential as a short-to-intermediate receiving option.

https://twitter.com/AuburnFootball/status/1703490296514789663

Dallas already has Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker, but Fairweather offers a unique physical profile that could complement the current tight end group.

He’s also a valuable asset in two-tight end sets, particularly in the run game, where his physical blocking helps open lanes.

Key factor: If he can contribute on special teams and continue developing as a pass-catcher, Fairweather could edge out veteran competition for a roster spot.

3. Alijah Clark, S, Syracuse

Safety depth remains a work-in-progress for the Cowboys, and Alijah Clark might be the surprise UDFA to watch.

A rangy defender from Syracuse, Clark brings versatility and aggression to the back end of the defense. He showed an ability to play both as a deep safety and near the box, offering flexibility depending on the coverage scheme.

https://twitter.com/kenfigkowboy/status/1917912704217485361

Clark’s willingness to contribute on special teams makes him especially valuable in a roster battle.

He has shown promise in coverage throughout his college career and, if he impresses with his coverage skills, could be a rotational piece or a key special-teams player.

Why he’s a fit: Clark’s tackling, range, and versatility provide value in multiple defensive packages and on special teams.

4. Justin Barron, LB, Syracuse

Justin Barron, a hybrid linebacker/safety UDFA from Syracuse, is a name that could fly under the radar, but turn heads early in offseason sessions.

At 6’3” and 225 pounds, he brings size and athleticism, as well as experience covering tight ends and running backs in space.

https://twitter.com/CuseFootball/status/1720626092468269426

Dallas is looking for athleticism and speed at linebacker following injuries and turnover at the position. Barron offers that plus special teams upside.

His hybrid background gives the Cowboys a developmental player who could fit into modern defensive sub-packages that emphasize versatility.

Where he stands out: Barron’s experience in multiple roles makes him a smart depth piece, especially in passing situations.

5. Zion Childress, CB, Kentucky

The Cowboys’ cornerback group is strong at the top, but there’s competition for roster spots further down the depth chart.

Enter Zion Childress, a gritty, physical UDFA corner from Kentucky with slot capabilities and special teams experience. He’s a strong tackler and isn’t afraid to play near the line of scrimmage.

Childress excelled in college at diagnosing plays quickly and getting downhill against the run.

https://twitter.com/DanielHagerKSR/status/1863556127025213796

If he continues that level of play in training camp, he could challenge for a depth role in the slot or nickel packages, especially if the Cowboys look to manage veterans’ reps or deal with injuries.

Why he’s in the mix: His SEC experience and aggressive play style give him an edge in competing for backup and special teams duties.

Versatility and Size Describe this Group

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2025 UDFA class features a mix of size, versatility, and toughness, which aligns with the organization’s values on both sides of the ball.

While making the final 53-man roster as a UDFA is never easy, players like Traeshon Holden and Rivaldo Fairweather could gain momentum with the positional opportunities on their side.

On defense, Alijah Clark, Justin Barron, and Zion Childress are all in positions where depth and special teams value could push them onto the active roster or practice squad.

Each can flash enough potential to keep the coaching staff and fans intrigued as training camp approaches.

If history is any indicator, at least one or two of these players will make the cut, and possibly go on to play meaningful snaps in 2025.