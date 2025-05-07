Injuries are clouding the defensive backs’ future in 2025

While it seems the defensive line and the linebacker units have solidified the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive front seven, there is a concern in the defensive backfield.

Namely, as of this writing, the cornerbacks resemble more of a roll call from a MASH unit’s sick list than a defensive unit.

Four of the top five corners are either still dealing with an injury, or are still recovering from an injury. That leaves a big question mark hanging over the defensive backfield.

That’s a question that needs to be answered sometime in August out in Oxnard, California.

This is the current depth chart at defensive back for the Cowboys in a 4-2-5 defensive set, per ourlads.com:

LCB Trevon Diggs / Shavon Revel Jr. / Kaiir Elam / C.J. Goodwin / Luq Barcoo

SS Malik Hooker / Markquese Bell / Alijah Clark

FS Donovan Wilson / Juanyeh Thomas / Zion Childress / Mike Smith Jr.

RCB DaRon Bland / Caelen Carson / Josh Butler / Andrew Booth

NB Isreal Mukuamu / Kemon Hall / Troy Pride Jr. / Bruce Harmon

Questions Abound For Defensive Backs

Trevon Diggs is expected to open camp on the PUP list as he recovers from his knee injury. He may not even be ready for the opening week of the season either.

Diggs missed six games last year.

DaRon Bland missed the first 10 games of the 2024 season and did not have a single interception. A stunning fall from the 2023 season of nine picks and a record five returned for touchdowns.

Caelen Carson missed 11 games, including the final seven, in his rookie year and had shoulder surgery in December.

He is expected to be fully healthy by the opening of training camp in California.

Shavon Revel Jr., the Cowboys’ third round pick in last month’s draft, is coming off an ACL tear in his final year at East Carolina.

Revel only played in the first three games of the Pirates’ 13-game season last year.

But injuries, and the status of the players’ recoveries from them, aren’t the only concerns at cornerback this summer.

Kaiir Elam, a former first-round pick, was traded for, yet Dallas declined to pick up his fifth-year option. In Buffalo, in his rookie year, Elam had two picks and 41 tackles, but did give up three touchdowns in six games.

Over the next two seasons, he would only play 16 games, finishing with 40 total tackles and no interceptions.

He did recover one fumble and only yielded one touchdown in coverage during those games.

Among the rest of the cornerbacks on the roster, there isn’t much to hang one’s hat on. If Diggs, Bland, Carson, Elam, and Revel struggle, there’s not a lot behind them to fill in the gap.

Safety In Few Numbers

Malik Hooker has had back-to-back seasons for the Cowboys at strong safety and will be relied on for a third this fall.

Donavan Wilson will probably start out as the starting free safety this fall. He has put together three straight solid seasons, averaging 90 tackles a year and has four interceptions and fumble recoveries each in that span.

In his fourth year, Israel Mukuamu had his best year so far and will look to build on that in 2025 even as a backup. He could also fill in if needed as a cornerback.

Juanyeh Thomas and Markquese Bell will also look to capitalize on their playing time. With only five safeties from last year’s roster returning, they are probably locks to make this year’s team.

Alijah Clark, Zion Childress, and Bruce Harmon will likely end up on the practice squad or cut outright, barring any future injuries.

The Road Ahead

The safety seems to be secure in Dallas, for now. The big question will be the health of the corners.

If Diggs, Revel, or Carson, or any combination of the three, suffer any setbacks, look for Dallas to turn to Stephon Gilmore.

The 13-year veteran remains an unsigned free agent. He also teamed up with Bland during the younger player’s incredible 2023 run.

In a pinch, he would stabilize the corner position, at least long enough to get everyone else fully healthy.

A healthy backfield on defense just might be the difference in a winning season in 2025, or an early draft pick in 2026.